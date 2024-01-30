Mistergif brings up 40 winners in January for Willie Mullins as hot streak continues

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Mistergif brought up a fabulous 40 for Willie Mullins in January with an impressive Irish debut in the 2m maiden hurdle under Kieran Callaghan.

The race was confined to jockeys who had ridden ten winners or fewer this season and it was Callaghan who got the keys to this particular Ferrari, steering the 8-13 favourite to an 18-length victory over Ballycallan King.

The five-year-old son of Zarak, who ran in the double green of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, is now a 16-1 shot for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham and 20-1 for the Baring Bingham.

No fairytale comeback for Hogan

Denis Hogan had not ridden since November 2022, but there was no fairytale comeback in the saddle for the trainer when Ballyadam Destiny could finish only fifth in the opening 2m5f claiming hurdle, despite being sent off 10-11.

It was all one-way traffic as Robinstown scooted clear early under a canny ride from the 7lb claimer Carl Millar and never came back to the pack to score by 25 lengths at 8-1.

It was a second winner from his last three runners for up-and-coming trainer Cian Collins after Irish Blaze's victory at Down Royal last week.

Suspected broken arm for Condon

Richie Condon was taken to Limerick Hospital for x-rays on a suspected fractured left arm after his call from You Make Me Smile at the third-last in the 2m handicap hurdle.

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content