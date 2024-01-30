Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:35 Limerick

Mistergif brings up 40 winners in January for Willie Mullins as hot streak continues

Willie Mullins: sent out 70 jumps winners in Ireland by the end of August
Willie Mullins: sent out 40 winners during JanuaryCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play13 ran
14:35 Limerick2m Hurdle, Maiden
Distance: 2mClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    8Mistergif
    fav8/13
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Ballycallan King
    9/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    13Wholelotofbusiness
    40/1

Mistergif brought up a fabulous 40 for Willie Mullins in January with an impressive Irish debut in the 2m maiden hurdle under Kieran Callaghan. 

The race was confined to jockeys who had ridden ten winners or fewer this season and it was Callaghan who got the keys to this particular Ferrari, steering the 8-13 favourite to an 18-length victory over Ballycallan King. 

The five-year-old son of Zarak, who ran in the double green of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, is now a 16-1 shot for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham and 20-1 for the Baring Bingham. 

No fairytale comeback for Hogan

Denis Hogan had not ridden since November 2022, but there was no fairytale comeback in the saddle for the trainer when Ballyadam Destiny could finish only fifth in the opening 2m5f claiming hurdle, despite being sent off 10-11. 

It was all one-way traffic as Robinstown scooted clear early under a canny ride from the 7lb claimer Carl Millar and never came back to the pack to score by 25 lengths at 8-1. 

It was a second winner from his last three runners for up-and-coming trainer Cian Collins after Irish Blaze's victory at Down Royal last week.

Suspected broken arm for Condon

Richie Condon was taken to Limerick Hospital for x-rays on a suspected fractured left arm after his call from You Make Me Smile at the third-last in the 2m handicap hurdle. 

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 30 January 2024inReports

Last updated 18:27, 30 January 2024

iconCopy
