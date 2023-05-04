'Mission accomplished' - Charlie Johnston thrilled as Hey Lyla lands Great British Bonus

Victory for Hey Lyla in the 7f fillies' maiden was all the more sweet for owners Mascalls Stud as it landed them a Great British Bonus, which trainer Charlie Johnston described as "mission accomplished".

A seven-race maiden coming into the race, the three-year-old was sent off 5-6 and pulled clear in the closing stages to win by three lengths under Joe Fanning.

"She's got the first main objective in the bag in that she's scored a Great British Bonus, so it's mission accomplished in that sense," said Johnston, who landed this race last year with Espressoo when sharing a joint licence with his father Mark.

He added: "The poor filly had been hitting the post a bit, she'd been placed on her last six starts, but it's a great result for the horse and the owner."

Hey Lyla ran into some smart types last year, notably Dream Of Love, who is a best-priced 8-1 for the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday, and Johnston feels she still has scope for more improvement.

"Her form at the back end of last season was strong," Johnston added. "She'll move into handicap company and beyond now, and I'd like to think she'll be competitive off her mark."

Fanning later steered the Linda Perratt-trained Judgment Call to victory in the closing 7f handicap to record a double on the day.

Golden Goldie

Cosa Sara was a 13-race maiden before winning the mile apprentice handicap on this card last year and she repeated the feat this time under Mark Winn, who pushed her clear to win by a length and a half for Jim Goldie.

Goldie later doubled up when Jordan Electrics won the 5f handicap a shade cosily under Paul Mulrennan.

