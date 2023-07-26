'Milton’s been so good to me' - Bradley Harris thankful as he completes career-best season on hat-trick hero Nadim

Bradley Harris secured a career-best number of winners in a season when completing a hat-trick aboard Nadim in the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

The conditional rider had steered the Milton Harris-trained four-year-old to successes at Stratford and Market Rasen before helping the son of Highland Reel justify odds-on favouritism to bring up a third win in 11 days.

Nadim’s prolific run of form has helped Harris reach a landmark 15th winner of the season from 22 fewer rides than his previous best of 14 which was obtained last term.

“The horses at home are just all running out of their skin so I just have to get on the right ones,” Harris told Sky Sports Racing. “You go through stages where you have dry spells but I’m just happy to be going through a good spell at the minute.”

All but two of the 5lb claimer’s wins have been for boss Milton Harris and the 22-year-old added: “Milton’s been so good to me, especially this season putting me on some nice horses and some horses who are capable of winning. As a jockey that’s what you need, horses that keep on winning.”

Penalty no problem for Earle

Peter Bowen’s veteran Judge Earle followed up last Wednesday’s win at Uttoxeter in the 2m4f handicap chase.

The 11-year-old successfully defied a 7lb penalty under Sean Bowen, who completed a double when helping En Avant make a winning stable debut for Olly Murphy in the 2m maiden hurdle.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.