'He's big like Adayar - but probably a sharper model' - Military Order joint-favourite for Derby after impressive trial win

A biblical downpour earlier in the week led to the unusual situation of an all-weather Derby trial, but that did not seem to hinder Military Order one bit as he surged to the top of the betting for the Epsom Classic after a strong staying display in the Fitzdares-sponsored Listed contest.

The Godolphin colt earned quotes of 4-1 with Betfair Sportsbook to emulate his brother Adayar in June, which would make them the first siblings to land the Derby since Galileo (2001) and Sea The Stars (2009).

“He’s won very well and he’s shown plenty,” said jockey William Buick. “He’s a very straightforward, intelligent, honest horse, but he showed some good qualities that you need at Epsom. He relaxes, he’s got pace and great balance.

"At this stage of his career he's very much like his brother Adayar. You always learn plenty in these type of races and I think we've learned a lot."

Positioned in midfield for the majority of the race, the three-year-old made smooth headway on the inner before nipping up the inside of the front-running Regal Empire to claim the rail, while the Ed Walker-trained Waipiro was bumped as he moved around the outside.

Military Order was forced to pull out all of the stops by the gutsy Waipiro, but found more the further he went to win by a length and a quarter.

Buick said: "A race around a track like that, at this stage of his career, doesn't really play to his strengths. As soon as I was in position he was there for me, he's a very balanced horse. He's come through this test great and did everything right. It's another tick in the box for him.”

Military Order drew more comparisons to Adayar from trainer Charlie Appleby’s assistant Alex Merriam, who also praised Buick for his ride.

He said: “Will gave him a lovely ride. It was pleasing how he squeezed through the gap. He looked very straightforward and when Will thought about going, the horse was there, which was nice to see. I just felt it took him a while to get rolling but he’s seen it out nicely in the end and you’ve got to be happy with that.

Military Order (William Buick) outpoints Waipiro Credit: Edward Whitaker

“It’s all systems go for the Derby as far as I know, as long as he’s okay. You’d have thought this fella's the main one, but we’ve still got a Dante to come and we’ll see what happens there. He’s big, probably a similar size to Adayar, but probably just a sharper model.”

Waipiro, an impressive winner at Newmarket on his last start, produced a strong challenge in the final furlong and looked as though he hit the front with a furlong to go before giving way late on.

He was forced wide by the front-running Regal Empire on the turn for home, while Military Order skipped up the inside, which left trainer Ed Walker rueing a lost opportunity.

“I was cursing the rider [Marco Ghiani] on the James Tate horse for pulling off the rail and letting the winner nip up the rail,” he said. “He slightly pushed us out and gave the winner an absolute peach of a run up the rail. I thought our horse gave him a good run for our money and has galloped out really well. He’s an exciting horse.”

Waipiro looks likely to renew rivalry with the winner at Epsom, with Walker adding: “I’ll speak to the owners. I kind of think on the back of that we have to have a go.”

Walker’s English King won this trial in 2020 and was well fancied for the Derby, won by 25-1 shot Serpentine, finishing an unlucky fifth, and when asked how Waipiro compared the trainer simply said: “He’s better.”

The King's Circle Of Fire stayed on from the rear to finish third under Ryan Moore after looking outpaced when the front two kicked. He looks unlikely to head to Epsom, with racing manager John Warren indicating the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot is the likely next target.

Coral: 7-2 Auguste Rodin, Military Order, 6 Arrest, 10 Royal Scotsman, 12 Dubai Mile, Flying Honours, Sprewell, 14 bar

