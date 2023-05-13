Military Order 4-1 joint-favourite for Epsom after brave Lingfield Derby Trial win

A battling win in the Lingfield Derby Trial means Military Order shares favouritism with Auguste Rodin for the next month's Betfred Derby.

Military Order nipped up the inside rail and held off the determined challenge of Waipiro to score, with the pair pulling well clear of their rivals.

He was cut to 4-1 joint-favourite (from 5) with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power for the Derby, but is the 7-2 outright favourite (from 16) with Coral.

Winning jockey William Buick said: "He had to overcome a race around a track that at this stage of his career, doesn't really play to his strengths. As soon as I was in position he was there for me, he's a very balanced horse.

"He's come through this test great and did everything right. It's another tick in the box for him."

It was a rapid double on the card for trainer Charlie Appleby, Buick and Godolphin, who landed the Oaks Trial with Eternal Hope.

Military Order is a full brother to 2021 Derby winner Adayar, who finished second at Lingfield before his Epsom glory, and Buick believes he has the same attributes for Classic success.

He added: "He's a beautiful mover and a gorgeous horse. At this stage of his career he's very much like his brother Adayar.

"He's got the pace you need for a Derby too and has a great mind. You always learnt plenty in these type of races and I think we've learnt a lot."

Waipiro was a length and a quarter behind for Ed Walker and Rob Hornby, and was cut to 16-1 (from 33) for the Derby by Betfair Sportsbook.

Hornby said: "He's progressive and lightly raced but the winner got a dream run. He's done nothing wrong whatsoever. I can't see why he'll not step forward again and will be better suited on the grass."

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly

