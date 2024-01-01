Mighty Oak Lad lands gamble as Karl Thornton again gets new year off to flyer

New Year's Day at Fairyhouse is fast becoming a date circled on trainer Karl Thornton's calendar. In a quiet 2022-23 season, he saddled one of his two winners for the whole campaign in Ireland at this corresponding meeting and he went one better here with a double.

Choosing the highlight was something of a toss-up, but a tidy gamble was landed by bottom-weight Mighty Oak Lad in the 3m handicap hurdle. Backed from 20-1 overnight to 7-2, the six-year-old sauntered to the front before the second-last.

With rider Donagh Meyler looking around for dangers coming to the last, he had plenty in hand in scoring by 11 lengths from last year's winner Cher Why Not and the hat-trick seeking Duffys Getaway.

The winner was taking a big step up in trip, having run in a 2m½f handicap at Thurles last time. Thornton said: "He made a mistake at the first at Thurles and the race was over for him. He found everything happening too quickly for him that day.

"They went no real pace today and it suited him. He's a big horse and he handles that ground well, the bigger tracks certainly suit him. We'll see if he can improve again."

The stewards inquired into the improvement in form and referred the matter on to the IHRB referrals committee.

Thornton's double was initiated by the Gary Ryan-owned Don't Talk in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle under Danny Gilligan. The 9-2 winner was following up a victory over 2m here before Christmas and looked even better suited by this trip.

Thornton said: "He's definitely improved from the last day and I thought he had. He jumps a fence too. The horses were sick all of last year and we just changed things around a bit. They're healthy now and when they are healthy you can make a plan."

On his record at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day, he added: "I let the other boys do the business over Christmas and they can leave me something!"

Riviere back on song

Riviere D'Etel had been without a win for 13 months but she rediscovered her niche in the feature Grade 3 mares' chase with a dominant performance under Jack Kennedy.

Pressing on from the third-last, she showed a slight tendency to jump right, but ran the finish out of below-par favourite Allegorie De Vassy to score by 33 lengths.

"Going right-handed really suited her and Jack said she loved the ground," said Gordon Elliott. "She stayed very well. I don't really know where we will go next. I would like to stay going right-handed and pick and choose our races. I don't think Cheltenham is the right place for her, but I'll talk to Noel Moran [owner] and we'll see."

Classy mare Riviere D'Etel ends 13-month spell with a victory Credit: Lorraine O'Sullivan

The victory was the middle leg of a treble for Elliott, the other two winners coming in the colours of Caldwell Construction. Mollys Mango was sent off at 2-9 in an ordinary mares' hurdle and won with some ease under Kennedy.

There was also a good performance from Staffordshire Knot in the bumper under Harry Swan. The son of Shantou's only previous run was when third in a Cork maiden hurdle in November and it looks as though he will be returning to hurdles. He was tough inside the last furlong, having hit a flat spot, and outstayed front-runner Recoded by three and a half lengths.

