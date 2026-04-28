Bigger targets await speedy Shes Got A Brother as Easterbys' filly makes it two from two

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Progressive Shes Got A Brother remained unbeaten after another victory here and she could now be stepped up into Listed company after scoring for the second time this month.

The three-year-old caught the eye on her debut when winning here by two lengths, and she made all again in the 5f novice under Billy Garritty.

Owned by Middleham Park, Shes Got A Brother produced a gutsy performance to fend off the challenge of Dolo's Star and win by three-quarters of a length.

The Westow Stakes at York on May 14 could be the next target for the Mick and David Easterby-trained filly.

"She showed different attributes from last time," David Easterby told Sky Sports Racing. "She got pressured for the lead early and still managed to dominate and stayed on well at the end.

"She responded to Billy a couple of times and we've got to go back and have a think about what's next. There's a Listed race at York, but she would be taking on the colts and we'll have to see how big a deal that is."

Middleham Park double

Middleham Park enjoyed a quickfire double when Arth's Gold complemented Shes Got A Brother's earlier success when recording his first win at the 14th attempt in the 1m4f handicap for Richard Hannon.

The four-year-old took it up with two furlongs to travel and scored by two and three-quarter lengths under Joe Leavy.

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