Michael Buckley enjoys surprise 28-1 Flat success - and identifies the next possible start for Constitution Hill

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Michael Buckley has enjoyed a handful of successes on the Flat in recent months, and the owner continued that run as God Given Talent caused a 28-1 shock on his racecourse debut.

The son of No Nay Never was purchased by Buckley for 95,000gns at the Tattersalls Book 2 Sales in November, and he got off to winning ways for trainer James Ferguson in the 6f maiden.

Buckley owns the juvenile in partnership with Paul Shanahan and was pleasantly surprised by the victory.

"It's pretty unpleasant, because I didn't have a cent on him, but I'm pleased he looks like a racehorse," he said. "I bought him and Paul bred him, so he kept a quarter and we've done it many times. The problem is that they've not been winning."

Explaining how the name of the juvenile came about, Buckley said: "Many years ago Shanahan was trying to get me involved in a horse, and he said it has God-given talent, so I've had this name for years. I said shall we try and take a real punt with this lad, and see if God was having a good day or not."

Constitution Hill , one of Buckley's other Flat representatives, is enjoying a summer break, but will return to Seven Barrows later in the summer, and could head abroad for his next start.

Buckley added: "Nicky said there's a nice race in Germany closing, maybe at Cologne, at the end of August. He's been having his time off at Charlie Vigors' place and he'll probably come back to the yard at the end of the month, or in the first week of June."

God is great

Harry Charlton's confidence in Hand Of God's ability paid off as he won for the first time since victory at Royal Ascot in 2024.

The five-year-old hit the heights when landing the Golden Gates Stakes at the royal meeting, but an injury during that success ruled him out for the remainder of the year. After three winless runs last term, he was put up for sale, but Charlton was able to ensure he remained in the yard.

It proved to be the correct decision, as Hand Of God followed up a promising Spring Cup seventh with a two-length victory in the 1m2f handicap.

Charlton said: "Mohammed Jaber [owner] has been very good. He was in the sales, but we actually bought him back because we thought we could rebuild him. We gave him the winter off and he's done well since. I'm grateful we were allowed to keep him and it gave us the chance to show his true ability."

Promising prospect

Owen Burrows believes Heyzoom will improve for a step up in trip after he got off the mark in division two of the 1m2f maiden.

A close second to Superior Choice on his reappearance at Leicester, the son of Dubawi, who is related to stablemate Falakeyah, stayed on strongly under Billy Loughnane to win on his third start.

Burrows said: "He didn't do a lot wrong at Leicester when he bumped into a good one, but it's good to get a win under his belt.

"He got a bit lonely in front because Billy had to commit him early enough, but when he felt that second horse he was going away again. It was a pleasing performance and I think a mile and a half will suit him better."

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