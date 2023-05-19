Melbourne Cup potential aim for Yashin after Saval Beg triumph as Emily Dickinson disappoints

Melbourne in November is on the mind of breeder and part-owner Gerry Byrne after his four-year-old Yashin caused a 14-1 surprise in the Group 3 Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes under Shane Foley.

In a race run at a muddling gallop, odds-on favourite Emily Dickinson was there to be shot at turning in, but was unable to see it out and faded to finish sixth.

Foley brought Yashin with a sustained run on the outer and got up on the line to see off the Joseph O'Brien-trained Point King by a short head. And who knows, they might meet again in the Melbourne Cup in six months' time.

Winning trainer Jessica Harrington said: "He'll have to go up a bit to get to the Melbourne Cup, but he stays well and he has to have good ground. He probably likes going left-handed too. He was hung wide and keen all the way there. Shane said he really had no right to pick up and win like he did. I know it was only a short head but he was always getting there.

"I thought coming here that he would run very well because we were waiting on that ground. He missed the Vintage Crop Stakes because the ground was too soft. We could have waited for the Group 3 at the Curragh next week but when the ground was good here it was key. We might aim for the Curragh Cup in July and plot a plan from there."

Roche double continues fine week

An early contender for renaissance rider of the season is Leigh Roche, who went the first month and a half of the new season without a winner, but a double on the evening made it four winners since Tuesday for the Tuam native.

Roche first landed the three-year-old auction maiden on the Noel Meade-trained Winston Spencer when the Churchill colt showed a nice turn of foot to beat his 19 rivals in a competitive contest. Meade had been waiting for the better ground, although he was worried after Roche had ridden the colt's brother Gandolfo in the opening juvenile maiden.

"Leigh came back in and said that he didn't like the ground, he wouldn't let himself down on it, so I was worried about this fellow on the ground after we had been waiting for it," said Meade. "It all worked out though."

He added: "I like Winston Spencer a lot. He ran well at the Curragh first time and just got a bit tired. I thought he came on a lot for it and I think he'll come on again. I think he's a decent horse."

The Roche double came when the well-travelled Chavajod came from off the pace to land the mile handicap. The son of Toronado was winning on his debut for trainer Denis Coakley and was gaining just his second win.

Roche said: "Once you have the horses, they win for you 95 per cent of the time. I'm back with Dermot Weld, he rang me before the start of the season and I'm in there two mornings a week. I got two winners for him this week and it's great. Old friends are best!"

