Melbourne Cup on the agenda for Gold Cup contender Carmers after Listed success

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Royal Ascot winner Carmers is being aimed at an ambitious trip abroad for the Melbourne Cup at the end of the year after a promising success in the Listed His Majesty's Plate on Friday.

The four-year-old, who defeated the likes of Scandinavia and Rahiebb in last year's Queen's Vase, claimed his first success since that Royal Ascot triumph when powering clear of Layfayette to win under Billy Lee, and has ignited dreams of heading to Flemington in November for trainer Paddy Twomey.

Before a potential trip to Australia, however, Carmers is slated for a return trip to Ascot on June 18, where he will take on Scandinavia once more in the Gold Cup, for which he was cut to 20-1 (from 33) by Paddy Power.

"He was good," Twomey told Racing TV. "I took off the blinkers as I thought he'd gone a bit cute, and when he couldn't see them behind him he didn't really care about them. I thought if we put a visor on then he could see what's coming and might be more interested. I think he enjoyed himself there today.

"The Gold Cup will suit him well, and this was a good step to him going there. The quick ground tonight was important to him. All roads lead to Ascot. He's beaten Scandinavia before, and when you have a horse that good and they go down to the start against eight runners, you've got a one in eight chance, so you've got to take it."

A solid effort at Royal Ascot would see Carmers stay on course for an international trip at the end of the year, with Twomey already mapping out the season for the Wootton Bassett colt.

He said: "We're working back from Australia in November, but Royal Ascot is on the way. He's a high-class horse and he's a stayer without many miles on the clock. The campaign is pretty obvious for a horse like that – Ascot, Irish St Leger, Australia.

"I've never been to Australia before but the Melbourne Cup looks a big deal on the TV and if he's good enough to bring us there, that would be fantastic."

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