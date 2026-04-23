Matteo scores on debut as Kevin Ryan's winning run continues with impressive debut effort

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Kevin Ryan’s yard continued its streak of hot form as Matteo became the latest promising two-year-old to win on his debut.

The son of Coulsty, who cost €43,000 as a yearling, made a perfect start to racing under Kevin Stott and showed little signs of greenness when smartly breaking from the stalls and going on to win the 5f novice by four and a quarter lengths.

Matteo was the second juvenile to win on his debut for Ryan after Where Love Lives earlier this month.

“It's been brilliant,” said asssitant trainer Adam Ryan, son of Kevin. “Matteo was very professional throughout and he quickened up nicely. It was a very impressive debut from him. He's been very straightforward at home; you don't know until they hit the track, and hopefully he's got a bright future ahead of him."

Matteo was the fourth win in the last week for the North Yorkshire yard, and Adam Ryan added: “The horses have been running well and we’ve had a good start with the two-year-olds. My dad's been working hard all winter, so getting the results is very pleasing.

"We're very happy with them and long may it continue!"

Soaring success



A War Eagle won the feature 7½f handicap for trainers Michael and David Easterby.

The four-year-old, whose only other win came over the course and distance in June, made all under Billy Garritty and just held on to beat Capital Guarantee by a short head.

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