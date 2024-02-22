Marsh Wren digs deep to reward Stuart Edmunds raid with Listed honours at Thurles

Stuart Edmunds took Listed honours with his first runner in Ireland when Marsh Wren pulled out all the stops to land the mares' novice chase by three-quarters of a length.

The 9-4 shot also provided Tinahely native Ciaran Gethings with a maiden victory on home shores at the 12th attempt.

Marsh Wren, who had been a Listed runner-up at Wincanton before winning a novice handicap chase in comfortable fashion at Uttoxeter, faced a couple of formidable opponents among the home team in the Gordon Elliott-trained Harmonya Maker and Law Ella from the Gavin Cromwell stable.

Edmunds' raider set out to make all and refused to be passed when Law Ella looked to be coming with a decisive surge after the last.

The winning jockey said: "It was a good buzz and fair play to Stuart and [owner] Ben Turner. They found the race and I was very pro coming over. I thought she had a good chance on this kind of ground.

"The fences here are a little bit stiffer but her jumping was class. She rubbed one at the top of the hill the first time and realised she couldn't go through them, but she's a clever mare. She never wins pretty, she keeps a bit up her sleeve, but likes a battle.

"It's brilliant to get a winner here. I moved over to Britain when I was 16, so I haven't had many chances, but it's one ticked off the bucket list."

Largy powers home

Largy Hill took the Grade 3 Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle for Willie Mullins when staying on powerfully to defeat odds-on favourite Staffordshire Knot by four lengths.

Having landed a Cork 3m maiden hurdle in cosy fashion last month, Largy Hill stepped back to 2m5f but it proved no issue as he darted impressively clear after the second-last to score at 100-30.

Largy Hill takes the Grade 3 Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Mullins, who also had Stoke The Fire in third and What Path in fourth, said: "Largy Hill did everything right and that was a good effort. You could see his jumping was that of an ex-point-to-pointer, compared to Stoke The Fire, who was novicey, and What Path, who jumped a bit left.

"The winner is a big chasing type and it's nice to win a prize like this. I doubt he'll go to Cheltenham as we might wait until Fairyhouse instead."

First for Burke-Ott

Luke Burke-Ott got off to a flying start on his first ride over fences with a cosy victory on the Michael Winters-trained Pana To Milan in the 2m6f handicap chase.

Luke Burke-Ott after his first success under rules on Pana To Milan in the 2m6f qualified riders' handicap chase Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

This was a first success for the 18-year-old from Boherbuoy on just his eighth ride under rules.

Winters said: "Luke has a future if he can get out there and ride plenty of work. He schooled the other day with Mikey O'Connor, Chris O'Donovan and other experienced lads. This mare has been fancied a few times and Luke jumped her over fences two days ago."

