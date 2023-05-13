Markets on the move: the Derby picture after a week of trials and upheaval

There have been times this spring when Betfred's move to sponsor the Derby has looked like the only significant bookmaker activity on the Epsom front.

Cast your mind back to 12 months ago when Desert Crown became a market springer well in advance of his reappearance at York.

No such excitement has come from the gallops-watchers in 2023, while the Qipco 2,000 Guineas failed to cast fresh light other than the near complete eclipse of ante-post favourite .

At that stage some firms pushed the Guineas 12th out to 7-1 and briefly installed as 6-1 favourite off the back of a soft-ground win in a Newbury novice contest.

But within 48 hours, Aidan O'Brien had confirmed all remained well with Auguste Rodin and that the Derby remained the plan. By Monday evening the deposed king was back into 7-2 favourite with Coral.

In such an atmosphere, the main Derby preps were always going to have a major impact. Sunday's Leopardstown Trial threw up an unheralded name in for Jessica Harrington. Betfair's initial 20-1 from 50 felt underwhelming but with Tom Segal giving the Pricewise seal of approval 24 hours later, the Churchill colt is now a general 12-1 fourth best.

The major strikes this week have come from Chester and Lingfield, with dominating his rivals in the Chester Vase to overtake Military Order as the main market rival to Auguste Rodin; the price of what could well be Frankie Dettori's last Derby ride is now no bigger than 6-1.

Dettori admitted the race fell apart behind him but there is more than sentiment powering the support for Arrest, while there was a much more tepid reaction 24 hours later to 's win in the Dee Stakes.

Military Order (right) beats Waipiro at Lingfield Credit: Edward Whitaker

Military Order claimed his first win this season at Newbury but his defeat of Waipiro in Saturday's Lingfield Trial reignited excitement about his bid and the general 4-1 about him makes him joint-favourite with most firms.

also snuck into the picture from left field, making a winning return in the Listed Yeats Stakes over 1m5f at Navan, and earning a 14-1 quote from Paddy Power.

The Dante settled the argument over which horse would go off favourite for the 2022 Derby and it could yet shake up the party this year.

is the shortest-priced of the remaining entries and could reinforce Charlie Appleby's Derby hand, while Wood Ditton winner has been supplemented by Sir Michael Stoute and the Niarchos family.

But even on the likely better ground forecast for York, a genuine Epsom candidate isn't guaranteed to stick their hand up.

The Dante has also been a springboard for the French Derby over the same trip of 1m2½f and should come out on top, the Gosden team have already indicated that Chantilly is the more likely destination.

In golfing terms, Arrest and Military Order have posted a score and are the clubhouse leaders. It's for the Dante challengers to try and impress. As for Auguste Rodin, we have all the public evidence we're going to get. Do you believe?

Coral: 7-2 Auguste Rodin, Military Order, 6 Arrest, 10 Royal Scotsman, 12 Dubai Mile, Flying Honours, Sprewell, 14 bar

Coral: 6-4 Savethelastdance, 7 Infinite Cosmos, Running Lion, 8 Never Ending Story, 14 Bluestocking, Electric Eyes, 16 Azazat, Eternal Hope, 25 bar

