Mark Winn grabs opportunity with both hands as Mirsky strikes in £60,000 feature

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Jockey Mark Winn took advantage of a big-race opportunity when steering Mirsky to success in the Sky Bet Thirsk Hunt Cup for David O'Meara.

The seven-year-old, who won twice last season, finished third on his seasonal reappearance at Musselburgh under Danny Tudhope, but with the latter engaged at Doncaster, Winn was handed the ride by O'Meara.

It was a seventh win of the year for the jockey, who said: "With David, I seem to be riding whatever Danny doesn’t, and I've been getting plenty of opportunities. It is nice to come here on a Saturday and bag a pretty big pot like this."

Winn also praised the willingness of his mount, who has now won three of his last six starts when he defeated 5-2 favourite Blue Rc by half a length.

Speaking to Racing TV, he added: "That was perfect, although Mirsky probably travelled too well into the race. I didn't want to get there that early, but I didn't want to let him down either. Thankfully, he's a willing companion and kept sticking his head out.

"He had a nice run at Musselburgh and probably tightened up for it. He's a good early summer horse as he comes to hand pretty quickly. He showed that last year and has done it well again today."

Dancing success

Scottish Dancer made a winning debut for trainer Tim Reed in the 1m6f handicap for his first success on the Flat since June 2023.

The seven-year-old was sent hurdling when he joined Eoin Doyle in Ireland but he took his turf Flat record to 3-8 with a neck success over Shipshape.

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