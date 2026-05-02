Mark Walsh signs off from JP McManus role in style on Saratoga as Padraig Roche gains first Grade 1 win

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Mark Walsh signed off his final season riding as JP McManus' number one in style when landing the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle aboard Saratoga to provide local trainer Padraig Roche with his first Grade 1 success.

Victorious in the Fred Winter at Cheltenham, the former Ballydoyle-trained son of Camelot stepped into Grade 1 company for the first time against many of those who had contested the Triumph Hurdle, including the winner Apolon De Charnie.

Walsh pressed the button heading inside the two-furlong marker and the 9-2 chance picked up speed readily to run out an easy winner. Apolon De Charnie was a disappointing tenth.

Reflecting on his first top-flight victory, despite training a string of around a dozen horses, Roche said: “JP has always been good to me to throw me a couple. I’m lucky to have a horse like him. To win any race at Punchestown is great, but to win a first Grade 1 is unbelievable.”

JP McManus (right), pictured with Rich Ricci, enjoyed more Grade 1 success with Saratoga Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Hello Neighbour digs deep

Hello Neighbour fought back against the odds to outbattle Kopeck De Mee under Keith Donoghue to win the Listed handicap hurdle for Gavin Cromwell.

Victory for the 12-1 shot, a Grade 1 winner as a juvenile, handed Cromwell a second winner of the meeting. It was a less than perfect start to the week when former Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin was tailed off on Wednesday.

“He deserved that,” Cromwell said. “He’s been trying hard all year. He’ll go on a break now and he’ll make a nice chaser next season.”

Remarking on the disappointment in the Punchestown Gold Cup, he said: “It’s frustrating and disappointing. He laboured in his run and finished a tired horse. Nothing has shown up all year, but we’ll get him checked and see if we can sort it out over the summer.”

Welcome winner for McLoughlin

A winless streak stretching back to October plagued Dermot McLoughlin heading into the Listed handicap chase , but Barry Lyndon struck at a very opportune moment to end the wait in the €75,000 contest.

McLoughlin felt the better ground had a lot to do with the 16-1 shot’s victory.

“He wants nice ground and he got it,” McLoughlin said. “We’ve had a lean enough time, but I don’t have many winter ground horses.”

Festival double for Fountain

Just four days' rest were needed for Fountain House to follow up his 39-length demolition in the opening race of the festival, with a second impressive success against higher quality opposition in the cross country chase .

Fountain House: second win of the week in the cross country chase Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Winning trainer Ian McCarthy said: “He won here the first day and we brought him to the beach during the week to freshen him up. I’m delighted.”

Champions crowned

Presentations were made to the champions of the 2025-26 season when Willie Mullins was crowned champion trainer for a staggering 20th time.

Jack Kennedy held off Darragh O'Keeffe by three winners to secure a second jockeys' title. O'Keeffe threatened a late surge with a treble on Thursday, but Kennedy held on with a final tally of 102.

He said: "It's nearly better the second time. I'm delighted to get it back again.”

Eoin Staples took the conditional crown with 33 winners, three ahead of Michael Kenneally.

A fabulous season for Closutton was further illustrated by Patrick Mullins landing the champion amateur title for the 18th time, while Jody Townend clinched a sixth lady amateur rider title.

Also on Saturday:

'He's lethal in the second-string role' - Danny Mullins swoops late to upset Mares big two Wodhooh and Jade De Grugy

'I want to make him champion miler' - a star is born in 2,000 Guineas as Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane down Gstaad

Jockey suspended, trainer fined and horse banned from running for 40 days under non-trier rule

Goodwood forced to abandon final two races of its Saturday card due to unsafe track

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