Marie's Rock 7-1 for Mares' Hurdle after returning to winning ways in Doncaster Grade 2

The Nicky Henderson-trained Marie's Rock returned to winning ways when denying You Wear It Well in a thrilling finish to the Grade 2 SBK Warfield Mares' Hurdle.

Ridden by James Bowen, who enjoyed Grade 2 success with Sir Gino at Cheltenham on Saturday, the nine-year-old found herself in a battle to the line with the Jamie Snowden-trained You Wear It Well, but it was Marie's Rock who came out on top to win for the first time since January 2023.

Marie's Rock was cut to 7-1 (from 8) with Paddy Power for the Mares' Hurdle at the festival in March, a race she won for owners Middleham Park in 2022.

Tim Palin, racing manager of Middleham Park, said: "She retains every bit of fight and enthusiasm that she's always had. James said as soon as You Wear It Well came up to her, she wasn't going to lay down and let her past. She's not a three-miler, that's not her optimum but we've got away with it.

"We'll go for the Mares' Hurdle. There is the Listed race at Warwick, which she won on the way last year, but that's only two weeks away now as this was rearranged and it will probably come too soon."

You Wear It Well, who won the Mares' Novice Hurdle at the festival last year, is a general 14-1 shot for the Mares' Hurdle after finishing a length and a half behind in second. Tweed Skirt finished a further seven and a half lengths back to claim third.

Snowden is now targeting the festival again. He said: "They went no gallop and then sprinted. She was upsides at the last and got beaten by a better one on the day on the ground. I don't see any reason why we shouldn't take the winner on again at Cheltenham."

Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (4.10 Cheltenham, March 12)

Paddy Power: 4-6 Lossiemouth, 7-2 Ashroe Diamond, 6 Gala Marceau, 7 Marie's Rock, 8 Jetara, 10 Echoes In Rain, Love Envoi, 12 West Balboa, 14 Luccia, Magical Zoe, You Wear It Well, 16 bar.

Read this next:

Paddy Brennan apologises to owners after picking up ten-day ban on Saturday - but pain eased by Dysart Enos romp

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.