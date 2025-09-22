- More
Mare lands gamble after being backed from 25-1 into 6-1 on her stable debut for Iain Jardine at Hamilton
- 1st10Second Fiddle6/1
- 2nd5Obee Jo14/1
- 3rd1Young Fire10/1
Second Fiddle ran out a well-backed winner on her debut for Iain Jardine, being supported from a general 25-1 the night before to 6-1 at the off.
The six-year-old had been winless in 14 starts for trainer Christy Donoghue but got off the mark for her new connections in the opening 1m½f handicap.
Despite jockey Mohammed Tabti dropping his whip, Second Fiddle managed to hold on to win by a short head from a battling Obee Jo.
Assistant trainer Val Renwick, who also owns part of the mare with Kevin Kerr, said: "The owner pointed out the support for her just before the off but the horses don't know what prices they are.
"We've not had her long. I have a friend in Ireland who sourced Gemini Man, and we were getting concerned as we were light for horses for the all-weather. I got two sprinters, one of them Little Mi Mi, who ran well at Newcastle last Friday. They'd been working together, so I thought she had to run well."
Renwick added: "Christy pointed out that they had a virus in the yard last year, so we knew we could get a bit more out of them. Mohammed had ridden her a lot at home, and he knew she would favour that ground."
Quickfire double
Paul Mulrennan helped two short-priced market leaders justify favouritism. Passing Thought produced a late challenge at odds of 4-6 to win her first race for Ed Walker in the 6f maiden, before Dandy Style landed the 5f nursery for Bryan Smart as the 5-4 favourite.
