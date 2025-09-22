Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
13:48 Hamilton

Mare lands gamble after being backed from 25-1 into 6-1 on her stable debut for Iain Jardine at Hamilton

Iain Jardine: trains four-time Southwell scorer Equidae
Iain Jardine: winning trainer of Second FiddleCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Second Fiddle ran out a well-backed winner on her debut for Iain Jardine, being supported from a general 25-1 the night before to 6-1 at the off. 

The six-year-old had been winless in 14 starts for trainer Christy Donoghue but got off the mark for her new connections in the opening 1m½f handicap.

Despite jockey Mohammed Tabti dropping his whip, Second Fiddle managed to hold on to win by a short head from a battling Obee Jo.

Assistant trainer Val Renwick, who also owns part of the mare with Kevin Kerr, said: "The owner pointed out the support for her just before the off but the horses don't know what prices they are.

"We've not had her long. I have a friend in Ireland who sourced Gemini Man, and we were getting concerned as we were light for horses for the all-weather. I got two sprinters, one of them Little Mi Mi, who ran well at Newcastle last Friday. They'd been working together, so I thought she had to run well."

Renwick added: "Christy pointed out that they had a virus in the yard last year, so we knew we could get a bit more out of them. Mohammed had ridden her a lot at home, and he knew she would favour that ground."

Quickfire double

Paul Mulrennan helped two short-priced market leaders justify favouritism. Passing Thought produced a late challenge at odds of 4-6 to win her first race for Ed Walker in the 6f maiden, before Dandy Style landed the 5f nursery for Bryan Smart as the 5-4 favourite.

13:48 HamiltonPlay
DX Academy Industry Expertise For You Apprentice Handicap9 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    10Second Fiddle
    6/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Obee Jo
    14/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Young Fire
    10/1
