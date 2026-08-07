Marcellinus ends Dascombe drought as well-backed Bloom runner goes close

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Marcellinus ended Tom Dascombe's 39-day wait for a winner when landing the 7f Harry Bloom Memorial Brighton Bullet.

The 7-2 favourite travelled prominently under 7lb claimer Donagh Murphy before taking over inside the final furlong and running on powerfully to beat the Tony Bloom-owned The Quiet Gent by two lengths.

The three-year-old was scoring for the second time after getting off the mark for Dascombe on his handicap debut at Bath in April.

Runner-up The Quiet Gent provided plenty of interest in second for Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom in a race staged in memory of Bloom’s late grandfather Harry.

Bloom had been optimistic beforehand, saying to Sky Sports Racing: “We’re quietly confident that Quiet Gent will run a very good race,” while admitting he had wagered a “small amount” on the four-year-old.

Making his first start for Brian Toomey , The Quiet Gent was slowly away under David Probert but made sustained headway on the outside from two furlongs out and finished strongly to claim second.

Reliable Rascal

Brighton specialist Big Time Rascal registered a third course success when landing the 6f handicap, providing Simon Hodgson with a first victory with the gelding and his third winner of the year.

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