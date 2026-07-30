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'An unbelievable feeling' for Daniel King as top talent seals magnificent Galway Hurdle and Plate double on Tony Martin runner
- 1st14Putapoundinthejar10/1
- 2nd20Thisistheway22/1
- 3rd12Gameball14/1
Daniel King's supersonic rise shows no sign of stopping as he won the Guinness Galway Hurdle on Putapoundinthejar, crowning a monumental 24 hours for the rider.
Tony Martin hailed the 21-year-old "as good a rider since the likes of Ruby Walsh" this month and is unlikely to be changing his mind after King provided the trainer with his fifth Galway Hurdle.
King won the Tote Galway Plate on Wednesday when getting the Willie Mullins-trained King Alexander up by half a length, and his supreme talent was put to maximum use again on Thursday.
King travelled ominously well into the valuable handicap hurdle on the six-year-old, got the gap entering the straight and kicked clear in the closing stages to win by three and a quarter lengths from Thisistheway, with Gameball and Ragmans Corner close up to complete the places.
King was a little lost for words after his win on King Alexander but found plenty after this.
He said: “It’s an unbelievable feeling. He won well the last day in Bellewstown but it was a step up in grade. He can be quite keen and a bit buzzy but he relaxed so nicely. He jumped savage the whole way round, he took me into the race so easily and it was just a matter of getting a gap.
“He winged the last and the gap opened up lovely. It was plain sailing from there.
“I love riding Tony’s horses. I love the way he trains them and everything about it.”
Read these next:
Tony Martin hailed him 'as good a rider since Ruby Walsh', so who is the high-flying riding talent Daniel King?
A pair of Kings! Dan King steers 20-1 Willie Mullins' outsider King Alexander to Galway Plate glory
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