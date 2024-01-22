Major-winning golfers Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell tee up Cheltenham Festival dream after Givemefive's Warwick victory

Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell are no strangers to sporting success at the highest level having won six Majors between them, and the professional golfers could have a potential Cheltenham Festival hope in Givemefive .

The four-year-old made a successful stable debut for Harry Derham at Market Rasen last month and the son of Holy Roman Emperor followed up in the opening 2m juvenile hurdle.

Paul O’Brien guided Givemefive, who runs under the banner of Smash Racing – the same name as the LIV Golf team that Koepka captains – to a 18-length victory over 5-4 favourite Orchestra.

The high-profile sporting stars came into ownership after Derham beat McDowell, who secured the crucial winning point to help Europe regain the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor in 2010, in a nearest-the-pin challenge when playing together in a Pro-Am.

“Graeme, Brooks and Daniel [Gambill] who own him are really good guys and they’ll be watching in Florida,” Derham told Racing TV. “Hopefully they enjoyed it.”

Givemefive: an impressive winner at Warwick Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Givemefive, who was sourced by Derham’s cousin Megan Nicholls after winning a Roscommon handicap on the Flat for Johnny Murtagh in September, was introduced at 25-1 by Paddy Power for the Triumph Hurdle, but the handicap option of the Boodles Juvenile Hurdle is the more likely festival option and he may contest next month’s Grade 2 Adonis Hurdle at Kempton.

Derham said: “We were hoping he might run in the Fred Winter so we could go to the Adonis. I can’t really believe these words are coming out of my mouth but the entries close for the Triumph Hurdle tomorrow so I’m going to enter him.

“He’s won by miles there carrying a penalty. Looking at the Triumph, there’s some very smart horses in that. It might still be sensible to run again and go in the Fred Winter but it’s a very nice problem to have.”

Slick Smiling

Smiling Getaway was introduced at 25-1 for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle by Betfair after backing up last month’s successful hurdling debut at Ludlow.

Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies all smiles after Smiling Getaway's success Credit: Edward Whitaker

The seven-year-old successfully gave weight all round in the second division of the 2m3f mares’ novice hurdle for Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies, beating Nicky Henderson’s odds-on favourite Break My Soul by eight lengths.

Henderson had landed the first division with Either Or, who provided Nico de Boinville with his first winner since the jockey broke his collarbone last month.

Ballycamus completed a double for the Twiston-Davies team in the 2m4f novice handicap chase.

