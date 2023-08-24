'I can't believe it, this is amazing' - Adam West in shock as 28-1 Live In The Dream causes major upset in Nunthorpe

Live In The Dream provided trainer Adam West and jockey Sean Kirrane with the biggest successes of their careers in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.

The 28-1 shot denied last year's heroine Highfield Princess with King's Stand winner Bradsell in third.

Live In The Dream was fourth in Listed company at Deauville at the beginning of the month and took a huge step forward from that run.

Neither trainer or jockey had recorded victories at even so much as Listed level before, but they are now Group 1 winners.

“I can’t believe it,” a stunned and emotional West told Racing TV. “This is amazing, everything happens for a reason. We didn’t get good luck at Deauville. We swerved America to come here and it looks like he’s going out there now with the ticket.

“This is a horse we’ve had so much fun with and so much faith in. He’s been with us since a yearling, what a journey. I never thought it was possible to win it.

Overjoyed connections of Live In The Dream Credit: Edward Whitaker

“We were just so happy for six places, we were laughing and joking about the place betting and how skinny it was. I had nothing on! Money doesn't matter, that is amazing, I’ve had a Group 1 winner.”

Live In The Dream had been due to run at Del Mar before costs prevented that trip, but success in the £533,750 Group 1 on the Knavesmire means that the four-year-old has earned a spot in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint due to the Nunthorpe being a ‘win and you’re in’ race.

West confirmed that a tilt at the $1m contest at Santa Anita on November 5 would be firmly on the agenda.

Sean Kirrane rides Live In The Dream to Nunthorpe glory Credit: Alan Crowhurst

“We’re not wealthy, we’re not a big yard. Steve and Jolene [De’Lemos] are great owners but not the high tiers and it was just too expensive to go out there [Del Mar].

“I think he’s 10lb better on a turning track. That’s a big statement, but I do,” said West. “He gets that position and he can get a breather. On these straight courses he doesn’t get a breather but he’s just nicked enough today."

Live In The Dream made all after breaking quickest from stall four. The 7-5 favourite Highfield Princess got within a length of the winner and 9-2 shot Bradsell was a further three-quarters of a length behind.

The two year-old Big Evs, supplemented after his Group 3 Molecomb Stakes success at Glorious Goodwood, was sent off a 5-1 chance to become the first juvenile to win the Nunthorpe since Kingsgate Native in 2007 but finished 14th of the 16 runners.

