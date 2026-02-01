'Poetry in motion' - Majborough the new Champion Chase favourite after front-running demolition job

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Majborough rubbished talk of his demise with an imperious display in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase, bouncing back to his best with a 19-length demolition job under an enterprising ride from Mark Walsh to establish himself as the new Champion Chase favourite.

After a sparkling juvenile season and a promising novice chase campaign, the strapping six-year-old's career had been threatening to fizzle out to an anti-climax.

A catalogue of jumping errors led to a surprise reversal in the Hilly Way on his seasonal return, before an underwhelming third at this track over Christmas.

But the addition of cheekpieces and the switch to more positive tactics in testing ground allowed him to finally exhibit the raw power that was a hallmark of his early career as he attacked every fence with vigour and precision before making his way up the straight in isolation.

Walsh was key to his mount's transformation and he was intent on there being no excuses as he shared the early lead with Solness and his Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Energumene before jumping the second in front. It was a lead he never looked in danger of relinquishing.

Majborough had been unpredictable at his obstacles, but he answered every call from Walsh this time, with the highlight coming at the second-last, where he was brave, long and quick.

"That's more like it," said Mullins. "Mark wanted to do things his way and it paid off. The horse was a lot happier doing it, so it's onwards and upwards. Mark was adamant Majborough wanted cheekpieces on and he wanted to ride him his own way. All credit to him.

"It was poetry in motion down the back. I was afraid he might not have enough left in the tank over the second-last, but Mark said he had plenty."

Race sponsors BetMGM cut the winner into 13-8 favourite (from 4-1) for the Queen Mother Champion Chase, while runner-up Marine Nationale was pushed out 2-1 (from 11-8).

Analysis

"That's the real Majborough," said Walsh of JP McManus's winner. "He can't go right-handed and at Cork he was too lairy in front and wasn't jumping. Here last time, I tried to hold him up behind horses to get a lead, but when I came in I said we were doing the wrong thing.

"Willie rang me the other morning and said we'd stick a set of cheekpieces on him and let him roll in front. It's the best thing that's ever happened to him. It made a man of him today."

Majborough and Mark Walsh let fly in winning the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Dublin Chase Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Last season's Champion Chase winner Marine Nationale seemed a touch laboured early and never travelled with his usual fluency in rear under Sean Flanagan.

After briefly looking like building up a head of steam turning for home, his run flattened out, although he still denied Found A Fifty by a head to finish a remote runner-up.

"To be fair to him, he battled on to finish second," said owner-trainer Barry Connell. "It's not ideal conditions but I wanted to support the race. He's never run on heavy before, but I thought he might get away with it.

"He just didn't seem to enjoy it at any stage. For the first mile, he was never really travelling, which was surprising really. He crept his way into it and battled to get up to finish second, so I'd be happy with that.

"I'm disappointed not to win, but we gave it a go. I think we'll see a different horse on spring ground."

BetMGM Champion Chase (Cheltenham, March 11)

BetMGM: 13-8 Majborough, 2 Marine Nationale, 9-2 Il Etait Temps, 6 L’Eau Du Sud, 14 Jonbon, Quilixios, 18 Found A Fifty, 20 bar.

Read more:

'Not good enough from Final Demand' - Willie Mullins reacts as Kaid D'Authie causes big upset in opening Grade 1

'Even at the line I still thought I was beat' - Talk The Talk pounces late to prevail in dramatic photo-finish to Grade 1 novice hurdle

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.