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Reportstoday
15:10 Downpatrick

Magic McLoughlin celebrates double as Joya Del Mar strikes again at her happiest hunting ground

Dermot McLoughlin: "Captain CJ will be my main hope if he gets in"
Dermot McLoughlin: celebrated a double at Downpatrick on SaturdayCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Play11 ran
15:10 DownpatrickHurdle Turf, Handicap
Distance: 2m6fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    17Joya Del Mar
    11/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Gangster Granny
    17/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Georgia Celena
    7/1
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It was a Saturday to savour for multiple Irish Grand National-winning trainer Dermot McLoughlin, who celebrated a 38-1 double thanks to the victories of Joya Del Mar and Finnians Row

Indeed, McLoughlin was only half-a-length away from a famous treble as Malton Groove was narrowly denied by Fr Gilligansvoyge in the 3m handicap chase. 

Joya Del Mar has developed into something of a course specialist at Downpatrick as she has never won anywhere else. She followed up her win at the track in May with an emphatic victory in the second division of the 2m handicap hurdle at odds of 11-2. She was steered to success by Ashbourne youngster Jack Sutton, who was doubling his career tally. 

Liam McKenna was on board for the victory on Finnians Row in the 2m3½f  handicap chase. 

The 5-1 shot, who was available at 15-2 a few minutes before the race, made every yard of the running on the way to a four-and-a-half length win over Ringdufferin. 

King Kelly

Nakassama, the horse who landed a monster plunge at Hexham last summer, was back in the winner's enclosure as he justified favouritism in the 2m6f handicap hurdle under Oran McGill for shrewd trainer Noel Kelly.

There were few alarms for punters who backed the 11-10 market leader as he eased to a comfortable four-and-a-half length victory over Hitthehayson.

Read more:

Breeders' Cup Turf hero Ethical Diamond set to return at Royal Ascot as he headlines Willie Mullins squad 

'I've got an astonishing book of rides' - Billy Loughnane reveals his excitement as Richard Hughes identifies some big-priced Ascot fancies 

'The Derby is now under threat - and anyone who doesn't think Ballydoyle's domination is a problem is being deliberately obtuse or naive' 

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Deputy Ireland editor

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15:10 DownpatrickPlay
Denvir's Of Downpatrick (Q.R.) Handicap Hurdle (Div II)11 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    17Joya Del Mar
    11/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Gangster Granny
    17/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Georgia Celena
    7/1
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