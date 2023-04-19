'Madera Mist gives me a headache but the plan has come off' - Tim Vaughan's resurgence continues

Tim Vaughan is relishing "being in the thick of it" again in his resurgent season, and Madera Mist provided another highlight as she delivered on a season-long aim when winning the 3m4f handicap chase.

The nine-year-old is difficult to train and gives her trainer "headaches", but she produced a mighty run under Alan Johns to register a third win at the track.

The Glamorgan-based trainer has endured a difficult spell, having dropped from 45 winners in the 2019-20 season to 12 and 14 in the following two campaigns. However, this season's tally now stands at 21 following the success of Madera Mist, who was backed into 14-1 (from 25).

"I feel fantastic, I've never been better," Vaughan said. "Madera Mist is tricky to catch right and train. She drives me mad as she's very particular and she gives me a bloody headache, but I couldn't be happier.

"After she ran at Lingfield in February, I said, 'This would be the day, this is the race and everything's aimed around that.' For it to actually come off on the day makes me bloody thrilled.

"To be honest, it's thoroughly nice to be back at the right tracks with the right horses and in the thick of it. We've got a few others who might blossom too."

Vaughan was similarly as enthusiastic about the performance of Eva's Oskar in the Grand National. He travelled and jumped superbly before being hampered by Delta Work at the 21st fence, and the Welsh trainer is excited about a second attempt.

"He's a champion isn't he? We're going to win the Grand National in 2024 – back him now," Vaughan joked.

"It was sickening really because he was in the form of his life. Alan [Johns] did a tremendous job up until that point. We'd done the donkey work then we get hampered. It's just unfortunate, but he took to the fences brilliantly well."

Cheltenham first

Mark Walford said Willaston's surprise 33-1 victory in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle has topped off an excellent season for the stable.

The seven-year-old was second at Bangor last time out but came out on top in a tight finish, with five lengths covering the first nine home.

It was the Yorkshire-based trainer's seventh Cheltenham runner, and Jamie Hamilton was having his first ride at the track.

Walford, who is enjoying his best season with 27 winners, said: "I thought we might nick a place but I'd be lying if I thought we'd win. He's a lovely horse – his owner bought him for £11,500 and he's been great. This has topped off a wonderful season for the team."

Legend bows out

Coole Cody won four times and raced 19 times at Cheltenham, so it was fitting that Evan Williams decided to announce the retirement of his stable star after he finished seventh in the Matt Hampson Foundation Silver Trophy.

The 12-year-old – whose best day at the track came when he landed the Plate at last season's festival – finished 22 lengths behind Caribean Boy. Ridden by Daryl Jacob, the Nicky Henderson-trained runner stayed on well to strike by four lengths.

Runner-up Gemirande was demoted to third for causing interference to Super Six, with jockey Charlie Deutsch receiving a six-day suspension for careless riding.

Harry Skelton was stood down after his fall on favourite Heltenham and missed three rides later on the card.

