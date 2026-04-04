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Luke Harvey recalls nearly meeting his maker as Newton Abbot attracts its biggest crowd for more than a quarter of a century
Lee Mottershead samples the action at the popular Devon venue
Everywhere you looked there were people. There were people drinking, people betting and people queuing. Even before the numbers were totted up and a modern-day record announced, it was obvious to everyone that Newton Abbot was packed to the rafters.
Testament to the little track's popularity was the fact Sky Sports Racing sent two of their biggest names, with former Newton Abbot weighing-room regulars Mick Fitzgerald and Luke Harvey both on duty, just as they will be for ITV at Aintree next week.
For Harvey, Newton Abbot will always hold fond memories, for it was here one Christmas that he rode in four races despite appearing to have already met his maker.
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