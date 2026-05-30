'Luck was on his side today' - final-flight blunder gifts victory to profit-making trainer

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The County Kerry track has been a lucky place for trainer Eoin McCarthy and the fall of the Willie Mullins-trained Speed For Fun with the race at his mercy did nothing to dispel that notion.

McCarthy has a whopping +279.25 level stakes profit at the venue over jumps and cognisant punters sent Burning Ability on his way as the 9-4 favourite of the 2m4½f maiden hurdle.

However, favourite backers can be thankful for a huge dollop of fortune as Speed For Fun was careering towards a runaway success before stepping at the final flight and coming down under Anna McGuinness. That left the way clear for Burning Ability to get going again and score.

"He's a lovely horse," McCarthy said. "His form is rock solid. He had Zeus Power behind him in a bumper last year but luck was on his side today."

De Bromhead double

A debut hurdles victory for Gomez Addams headlined a brace of victories for Henry de Bromhead and Darragh O'Keeffe.

Gomez Addams impressively won his sole bumper start for former trainer Andy Slattery and was highly thought of before disappointing on his stable debut for his new connections.

However, he looked firmly back on track in the 2m½f maiden hurdle, and would have won by further than the official distance of a length if not for clattering into the final flight.

"He jumped brilliantly the whole way," O’Keeffe said. "He was just a little bit green going to the last and got underneath it, but I thought it was a nice first run over hurdles and a good performance."

Rockonliam and Darragh O'Keeffe win the 2m4½f handicap hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The winning partnership teamed up again in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle when Rockonliam kept on nicely on his seasonal return to gain a second career win.

Stable representative Robert Power said: “He’s a fine big horse. He has loads of scope, so he could progress into a chaser, but we might stay over hurdles for a little bit."

Welcome win for Walsh

Brendan Walsh recorded his first win since October when 17-race maiden Le Fanu elected the 0-100 2m4½f handicap hurdle as the appropriate place to shed his unwanted tag.

The ten-year-old showed a good attitude to see off the favourite Illtakehimmyself by two and a quarter lengths.

"The owners Richard and Dermot [Walsh] have been great supporters of mine," the winning trainer said. "They're patient. That horse has just been tricky to get right. He'll win again now that he knows how to do it!"

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