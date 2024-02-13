Lucinda Russell passes 50-winner mark in style as Patrick Wadge returns to the top of conditional jockeys' standings
- 1st2Netywellfav85/40
- 2nd4Travail D'Orfevre7/2
- 3rd6Rocco Storm20/1
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Lucinda Russell reached and passed the 50-winner mark for the season with a treble on the card, including victories in the opening two races.
The most impressive of the trainer's winners was Netywell, who backed up an easy win at Haydock when landing the 2m½f handicap chase by an easy six lengths.
Russell's 3lb claiming jockey Patrick Wadge did not panic when the trailblazing Fia Fuinidh kicked on down the back, and his patience paid off when Netywell arrived on the scene travelling strongly in the straight before going clear from the last.
Wadge had earlier partnered stablemate Fiveafterfour to also score by six lengths in the 2m4½f conditional jockeys' mares' handicap hurdle.
Given another patient ride, Fiveafterfour carried the Ahoy Senor colours to victory when quickening away from long-time leader Spice Diva on the run-in.
The double for Wadge propelled him back to the top of the conditional jockeys' championship.
Russell's treble was completed when Camp Belan toughed it out from the front under Derek Fox to claim victory in the 3m handicap chase.
President pounces
Russell also had two seconds on the card, as well as missing out on a four-timer when her front-running Myretown looked set to land the 2m4½f maiden hurdle until paying the price when going for a big leap at the last.
Thankfully, the Fox-ridden seven-year-old was unscathed, but their mishap handed the race to the persistent Nicky Richards-trained challenger President Scottie, who was left to register an easy win over hurdles at the third attempt.
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on 13 February 2024inReports
Last updated 19:42, 13 February 2024
- Lingfield: 'I heard Harry was off to a cattle market today so I hope he keeps doing that' - Sean Bowen reclaims title race lead
- Thurles: 'He was only getting going late' - delight for Jack Kennedy as Zanahiyr breaks his chasing duck
- Plumpton: 'One ride and one nice winner' - Harry Cobden back level with Sean Bowen in title race
- Catterick: Sean Bowen back in business with first winner since return from injury
- Navan: 'I do think she's a proper mare' - Gordon Elliott finds it hard to contain his excitement about Brighterdaysahead
- Lingfield: 'I heard Harry was off to a cattle market today so I hope he keeps doing that' - Sean Bowen reclaims title race lead
- Thurles: 'He was only getting going late' - delight for Jack Kennedy as Zanahiyr breaks his chasing duck
- Plumpton: 'One ride and one nice winner' - Harry Cobden back level with Sean Bowen in title race
- Catterick: Sean Bowen back in business with first winner since return from injury
- Navan: 'I do think she's a proper mare' - Gordon Elliott finds it hard to contain his excitement about Brighterdaysahead