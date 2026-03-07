Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore claim 326-1 four-timer to make it six winners in two days

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore enjoyed a double at the track on Friday but were almost untouchable on Saturday, landing a 326-1 four-timer which kicked off when Fox's Fancy toughed it out in the 2m5½f mares' handicap hurdle.

The 7-4 chance went one better than a year ago in the four-runner contest when seeing off Bollin Matilda under Derek Fox.

The team then doubled up in unlikely circumstances when the Jack Power-ridden 33-1 chance Litleangel Duseuil turned over stablemate Triple Crown Ted in the 2m handicap hurdle.

Just 35 minutes later, Primoz and Fox blitzed the opposition for the training duo in the 2m4½f handicap chase and the four-timer was completed when Jet Of Stars landed odds of 2-5 in the bumper under Brian Hughes.

Walk in the Park

Kim Bailey and Mat Nichols enjoyed their first winner at the track as a joint training enterprise when Gatineau Park made all in the opening 2m4½f novice hurdle under Ciaran Gethings.

The 13-8 favourite does not waste much time in the air during his races and turned in an exhibition round of jumping to register his second win under rules from Out Of The Woods.

Bailey said: "He's a lovely horse and he's run well all season. The soft ground is important to him and he's very much a chaser in the making."

As regards the slick jumping of his grey, Bailey added: "I haven't had as good a jumper as him in a long time, so there's lots to look forward to."

Smith in from the cold

Local trainer Mike Smith got off the cold list in style with a double initiated by Dance Thief, who swooped on the run-in to land the 2m½f handicap chase.

The 7-2 chance looked booked for a place behind the front-running Netywell until the trailblazer dropped away before the last and left the way clear for Smith's son Ben to collect on the course specialist.

The pair doubled up when CK O'Mara landed a gamble from 11-2 into 11-4 favouritism in the 3m½f novice handicap hurdle.

Read these next:

'He's a proper horse' - Paul Nicholls hurdler set for quick turnaround at Cheltenham and cut to 16-1 after impressive win

Royal Ascot rather than £100,000 Cheltenham bonus on Gary Moore's mind after Mondo Man claims Imperial Cup in remarkable style

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.