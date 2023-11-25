Love is in the air as a Haydock hero leaves exalted rivals trailing in his wake

Something lovely happened here at a quarter to three. For the connections of Royale Pagaille, something even lovelier happened just over 20 minutes later.

Bristol De Mai, now whiter than for any of his three Betfair Chase victories, was applauded before this year's four runners entered public view. Some of those who showed their appreciation may even have been here for all six of his Haydock triumphs. Daryl Jacob, in the saddle for five of those wins but now dressed in the silks he would soon sport aboard Bravemansgame, popped out of the weighing room to greet his old mate, his actions filled with affection. He was paying homage to a true Haydock hero. In the race that followed, he was beaten by another.

To be humbled at Haydock by dual Peter Marsh Chase winner Royale Pagaille is far from shameful yet the betting made clear the £200,000 Grade 1 prize was more likely to be plundered by Bravemansgame or Protektorat. For both their trainers the afternoon had been going rather well. Paul Nicholls had already seen three of his Ascot representatives score under Harry Cobden, while Dan Skelton was buoyed by a Haydock double, whose second contributor, Grey Dawning, gave the trainer and his brother Harry their 1,000th combined success. Not surprisingly, therefore, Nicholls and his former assistant were in extremely fine form.

As the two chatted together following the first of Skelton's strikes, there was even a bit of banter between the men responsible for the centrepiece's first and second favourites. Nicholls repeated his joshing description of last year's Betfair Chase winner as 'Protektocrap', while Skelton pointed out that Protektorat's part-owner Ged Mason refers to the reigning King George VI Chase title-holder as 'Softmansgame'. It was suggested to Skelton that 'Slowmansgame' might also have been used.

Royale Pagaille leads Bravemansgame over Haydock's final fence Credit: Grossick Racing

"Well, 'soft', 'slow', either works," explained Skelton, who has seen some of his highest-profile team members inexplicably flop on their seasonal reappearances. With Protektorat's comeback drawing close, he was not letting those reverses cloud his mindset. "There won't be any excuses for Protektorat," insisted Skelton. "He has done loads. He hasn't missed a thing. I'm looking forward to it now."

To his credit, he refused to make any excuses after Protektorat passed the post 28 and a half lengths behind Royale Pagaille. "It just wasn't meant to be, but we'll have another go," he said, stoic and magnanimous in defeat. So, too, was Nicholls, whose 8-11 shot appeared to run his race while simultaneously running out of stamina.

"We got the decision right about the jockey," he joked, taking us back to his headline-grabbing decision to send Cobden to Ascot where by the end of the card four winners had been ridden for the champion trainer.

Bravemansgame will press on to the King George. For the Grand National champion, the Gold Cup must surely be the aim. Although never a threat to the winner and second, Corach Rambler stayed on pleasingly enough to make a Cheltenham quote of 40-1 seem like an attractive each-way option.

Lucinda Russell was certainly happy, although the mere sight of Corach Rambler puts a smile on her face. "I just want to take him home and pat him every day, never mind about racing him," she said. Come the Gold Cup and Grand National, Russell will hopefully take a break from the patting and allow Corach Rambler to do a bit more of the racing.

Groom Steff Gardner shows her delight when posing for pictures with Royale Pagaille Credit: Grossick Racing

For all that there was lots to be interested about among the losers, the winner was far from boring. Helped on his way by an exquisite Charlie Deutsch ride, the irresistible form of Venetia Williams and the love of devoted groom Steff Gardner, Royale Pagaille ran the best race of his life.

The podium's top spot had eluded him since his second Peter Marsh was claimed in January last year, but Susannah and Rich Ricci's nine-year-old – second in the 2021 Betfair – has remained one of Britain's leading staying chasers with a King George second and a Gold Cup fifth and sixth. He will likely now return to Kempton on Boxing Day where Rich Ricci, unable to be at Haydock, will no doubt be in attendance, albeit with his eyes removed from events on the track.

"I'm so happy for Venetia, Charlie and Steff," said Ricci, who confirmed his nerves prevented him watching most of the television coverage. "I was in the kitchen with Susannah but then kept going in and out of the room, walking around with my ear occasionally cocked at the door," he explained. "Once Susannah started hollering, I came in and it was fantastic to see him jump the last in front. It was great stuff."

Given Ricci could not have been a more gracious loser when Vauban disappointed in the Melbourne Cup, there was every reason to be as delighted for him as he was for Royale Pagaille's trainer, jockey and groom. That trainer, who suggested L'Homme Presse is far from certain to be ready in time for the King George, has now won three Grade 1s in the last two years. She may yet claim another on Boxing Day.

"They love you here at Haydock Park, Venetia," said raceday presenter Gordon Brown at his most charming when encouraging Williams to do an interview for the crowd around the winner's enclosure. "We love Royal Pagaille as well, don't we, ladies and gentlemen," added Brown, who received a response that indicated that they do indeed love Royale Pagaille at Haydock.

It is a feeling that appears to be reciprocated.

