Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
18:18 UttoxeterHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
18:18 UttoxeterHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:42 Punchestown

Lossiemouth cruises to Mares Champion Hurdle success to hand Willie Mullins record-extending tenth race victory

Lossiemouth: too good for them in the Mares Champion Hurdle
Lossiemouth: too good for them in the Mares Champion HurdleCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Play5 ran
15:42 Punchestown2m 4½f Hurdle, Grade 1
Distance: 2m 4½fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Lossiemouth
    fav2/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Gala Marceau
    16/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Ashroe Diamond
    11/1

Willie Mullins registered a record-extending tenth victory in the Grade 1 Mares Champion Hurdle when Lossiemouth defeated stablemate Gala Marceau to follow up her Cheltenham success.

The five-year-old ran out an impressive three-length winner of the Mares’ Hurdle at Prestbury Park last month and continued her winning run eased in under Paul Townend.

Owned by Rich Ricci, Lossiemouth has now won eight of her nine career starts and completed a hat-trick this season after also scoring in the Grade 2 Unibet Hurdle on Trials day at Cheltenham in January.

Lossiemouth has been one of the most consistent performers for the newly-crowned British champion trainer, with her sole career defeat coming when she finished two and a half lengths behind stablemate Gala Marceau at last year’s Dublin Racing Festival.

Telmesomethinggirl made the early running in the feature on the final day of the Punchestown festival, but Rachael Blackmore's mount eased off before finishing a tailed-off fourth. 

Gala Marceau finished second in a Mullins 1-2-3 as Ashroe Diamond came home in third. Hispanic Moon, Henry de Bromhead's second runner, was pulled up by jockey Darragh O'Keeffe

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 4 May 2024inReports

Last updated 16:27, 4 May 2024

iconCopy
15:42 PunchestownPlay
Coolmore N.H. Sires Bolshoi Ballet Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)5 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Lossiemouth
    fav2/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Gala Marceau
    16/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Ashroe Diamond
    11/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers