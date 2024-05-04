Lossiemouth cruises to Mares Champion Hurdle success to hand Willie Mullins record-extending tenth race victory

Willie Mullins registered a record-extending tenth victory in the Grade 1 Mares Champion Hurdle when Lossiemouth defeated stablemate Gala Marceau to follow up her Cheltenham success.

The five-year-old ran out an impressive three-length winner of the Mares’ Hurdle at Prestbury Park last month and continued her winning run eased in under Paul Townend.

Owned by Rich Ricci, Lossiemouth has now won eight of her nine career starts and completed a hat-trick this season after also scoring in the Grade 2 Unibet Hurdle on Trials day at Cheltenham in January.

Lossiemouth has been one of the most consistent performers for the newly-crowned British champion trainer, with her sole career defeat coming when she finished two and a half lengths behind stablemate Gala Marceau at last year’s Dublin Racing Festival.

Telmesomethinggirl made the early running in the feature on the final day of the Punchestown festival, but Rachael Blackmore's mount eased off before finishing a tailed-off fourth.

Gala Marceau finished second in a Mullins 1-2-3 as Ashroe Diamond came home in third. Hispanic Moon, Henry de Bromhead's second runner, was pulled up by jockey Darragh O'Keeffe

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets