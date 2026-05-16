Losange Bleu makes Grande Course de Haies history as Home By The Lee fails to fire

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Losange Bleu became the first horse to reclaim the Grand Course de Haies crown when he put up a brutal demonstration of jumping and galloping under Johnny Charron.

In doing so they left Theleme seven lengths adrift in second – the closest the 2023 winner got at any stage in the 3m1½f of France's Champion Hurdle – while Cheltenham and Aintree hero Home By The Lee was the first horse beaten, pulled up by JJ Slevin with a mile still to run.

"We thought Theleme would try and follow us and then pounce late on, which is what happened with the winner [El Clavel] last year, when we tried to control the race," said owner Xavier Papot, who revealed that he, Charron and trainer Dominique Bressou had been determined to push everyone else in the race to the limit. "There was no controlling the race with Theleme in opposition and we needed to put our foot to the floor from the outset, to make it a real test.

"We thought he was capable of winning that way and we decided we'd rather take the risk of losing with honour. They are both champions and who is to say Theleme won't beat us in November. But I think it's vital that horses of their calibre stay in France so that we can see spectacular races like the one we've just witnessed."

Caroline Tisdall enjoyed a huge run from the David Cottin-trained Jet Blue, who did his best to follow the pace set by Losange Bleu and Illusion Machine, staying on well under Gabin Meunier to be third.

"I'm very proud of him and it's just a shame we have to keep running into Losange Bleu, who is only seven," the owner said. "He ran really well and was very brave, because the jockey was pushing him the whole way."

Johnny Charron with his son after winning the Grand Courses de Haies Credit: Racing Post/Scott Burton

Apple Away was several lengths adrift of the field over the first few hurdles but under a patient Derek Fox gradually began to pick rivals off and gave a huge travelling contingent from the Old Gold Racing syndicate plenty to cheer about in sixth.

"She’s a good chaser coming back to hurdles and we thought these were little fences but Derek said she didn’t show them an awful lot of respect," said joint-trainer Lucinda Russell. "But she’s been sixth in the most phenomenal race in France and we’ve had a great time coming here.

"For Old Gold Racing it’s been great. She’s owned by 3,000 people and they’ve all been on the journey with her. I’m always proud of her but I’m really proud of her coming sixth in a race like that."

Derek Fox debriefs Lucinda Russell, Peter Scudamore and members of Old Gold Racing Credit: Racing Post/Scott Burton

Henri The Second failed to jump with any fluency and quickly lost ground after a positive start before being pulled up by Sam Twiston-Davies with four to jump.

Home By The Lee was attempting a unique treble following his wins in the Stayers' Hurdle and the Liverpool Hurdle but never travelled for Slevin, who said: "When we jumped off they went really fast and he’s been on the back foot the whole way.

"He’s been like that before. A few horses went by him, he jumped fine but he didn’t enjoy himself. Losange Blue is a champion, he’s a machine. We’ve had a great season and it was worth a chance, so fair play to the lads for having a go."

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