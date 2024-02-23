Lord North's jockey Robert Havlin warms up for Winter Derby assignment with a double

Robert Havlin warmed up in fine style for his bid to land back-to-back runnings of the Winter Derby on Saturday with a double at the former home of the Group 3 contest.

The jockey, who is set to partner favourite Lord North at Southwell, was seen to good effect on Jolly Jack Tar , who landed odds of 8-13 on just his second start for John and Thady Gosden in the 1m2f maiden.

The son of Too Darn Hot had shown promise on his debut over a mile at Kempton nine days before and was given a confident ride by Havlin to master market rival Endosser.

Jolly Jack Tar was a nickname given to sailors in the Merchant Navy and the result was never in doubt once Havlin set sail for home two furlongs out.

John Gosden said: "It was a replacement fixture with a small field and Jolly Jack Tar won nicely as you would expect as he was long odds-on. We'll probably put him away for the turf after that."

Havlin followed up half an hour later when coaxing Baileys Warrior to score at the 25th attempt in the 2m handicap for Deborah Faulkner.

First of 2024

Joint-trainers Mike Murphy and Michael Keady got on the board for the first time in 2024 when Velvet Vulcan took off in the last furlong to bag the 1m4f classified stakes.

Keady said: "We're very happy for owner-breeder Richard Marriott and his broodmare Battery Power. Velvet Vulcan is now the fourth winner from the mare from four runners."

