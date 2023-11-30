'Look out Henderson, there's a new sheriff in town' - Lambourn trainer Roger Teal in jovial mood as he nets jumps winner

Roger Teal is best known for his exploits on the Flat but he proved he can be just as good with three-mile chasers as he is with sprinters when Guguss Collonges held his rivals at bay in the 2m7½f handicap chase.

Teal, who has only three jumpers in training, watched on as Guguss Collonges made all under regular rider Lilly Pinchin, holding off late challenges from Felton Bellevue and Heaven Smart to score by a length.

The seven-year-old largely disappointed in his first six starts for Teal before forging a successful partnership with Pinchin, who now has two wins, two seconds and a third from five rides on him.

"Look out Henderson, there's a new sheriff in town," joked the Lambourn trainer, who added: "He's turned a corner. We had a few problems with him and couldn't put our finger on what was wrong, but I ran him in a selling hurdle and Lilly rode him and he ran a blinder – he hasn't looked back since.

"He's in good order and my only worry was if I was running him a bit too soon, but he proved me wrong. That was a long run-in after they'd taken the last but he was holding on and Lilly gets on with him so well. She rides him with confidence and I think the horse thrives from that."

Hill climbing again

A gutsy victory for Shewearsthewellies in the 2m7f handicap hurdle moved trainer Lawney Hill to her highest seasonal winners tally for six years.

Hill got into double figures for five consecutive seasons between 2009 and 2014, but fewer runners have meant dwindling totals and she managed only one success last term.

Shewearsthewellies has been a revelation this season and this was her third victory since September. She ran on powerfully after the last to win by four and three-quarter lengths under Toby Wynne and give Hill her fifth success of the campaign.

"I thought Joe, my son, might come home and perhaps take on the licence, but what he wants to do is get youngsters, win with them in point-to-pointing and sell them on because there's more money in that," said Hill.

"That's what he's doing and I'm carrying on with this. There's been a few tweaks of things at home but they're just running well at the moment and you go to the races with more confidence. I'm very pleased."

Phenomenal Paradias

Paradias was a smart performer on the Flat and wasted no time opening his account over hurdles with a sublime display in the 2m novice for Alan King.

Last seen running in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket off a mark of 95, the four-year-old was very keen throughout the early stages, tanking his way to the front before halfway under Gavin Sheehan.

Paradias jumps the last on his way to a debut success in the 2m novice hurdle under Gavin Sheehan Credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

He showed no ill effects in the closing stages, though, going clear after the last to win by an eased-down three and a quarter lengths from Celtic Ned.

Sheehan doubled up when having to work hard to get the Jamie Snowden-trained topweight Passing Well home in front in the 2m4f novice handicap chase.

Magic Mademoiselle

Coco Mademoiselle was far too good for her rivals in the 2m3½f mares' maiden hurdle, storming clear to win by 11 lengths for Dan and Harry Skelton.

