Long round trip for De Bromhead team proves fruitful with big-priced double at Downpatrick

Henry de Bromhead sent four runners on the near seven-hour round trip from Knockeen to Downpatrick and made it count with a 314-1 double.

All In Montmartre had been pulled up in his sole point-to-point and was an unconsidered 20-1 shot for his racecourse debut, but in a battle of outsiders he landed the 2m3f maiden hurdle in good style under Conor Brassil, holding off the late run of 50-1 chance Tullybawn by a length and a quarter. The French-bred is a big chasing type and looks promising.

The winning trainer left the travelling duties to assistant Robbie Power, who said: "We didn't expect him to win. He was still very green but jumped very well. That's as short a trip as he'd want.

"We were hoping he'd be in the first three, but they went very quick and he travelled very well. He had a a good look around him when he got to the front but galloped to the line. He'll be a nice horse over a trip."

The double was completed by the more battle-hardened Cottie, who made most of the running under Mike O'Connor to land the feature 2m3f mares' handicap hurdle by an easy nine lengths from topweight Royal Eagle.

Power said: "It wasn't the plan to make the running but Mike used his own initiative and he's very good at riding from the front. It worked out ideal.

"She had a good run last time when she would have been closer but for a mistake at the second-last. She got things her own way and jumped super, and we'll look for something similar."

Seamie rocks

Toomevara trainer Ray Hackett was another long-distance traveller to go home satisfied. Rock On Seamie had a poor win record over hurdles, with one from 26 starts, but doubled his tally when Daniel King guided him to a smooth success in the 2m1½f opportunity handicap hurdle.

"I was a bit worried about him getting up the hill," said Hackett. "He travels really well in his races but sometimes doesn't see it out. Dan gave him a very positive ride and it's great to get him over the line.

"He drew a fair penalty for a third place last season and it kind of knocked the stuffing out of us, but he's been dropped a couple of pounds and it helped him today."

Hackett and King went on to fill second spot in the following novice hurdle when favourite Sequoiaspirit went down by a length and a quarter to the Noel Meade-trained Charlie Luciano.

