'Long may it last' - Quantum leaps to impressive success and continues Ed Bethell's red-hot run of form

Ed Bethell was "over the moon" to continue his flying form when Quantum Leap powered to victory in the feature 1m6f handicap.

The four-year-old was making just his third start but relished the step up in trip to reel in Ravenscraig Castle, who was left to fill the runner-up spot for the third time in a row.

The success was a fourth win for the North Yorkshire trainer from his last seven runners and Bethell is already eyeing bigger targets with the son of New Approach.

"Callum [Rodriguez] gave him a fantastic ride and I think the ground really suited him," he said. "This is the right trip and something like the Mallard Handicap at Doncaster in September would be an option. We'll see how he is and if he's ready to run again before that we will."

Bethell will be hoping his yard's sparkling form continues on Saturday when Zetland Gold Cup winner Oviedo bids for a first Pattern success at Newbury.

"Hopefully he'll run well, he's obviously lowest on ratings but the ground and track will suit him, so we have our fingers crossed," he added.

"I'm over the moon with the yard's form, we've just got to try and keep it going. We have had a really good year so far and long may it last."

Knebworth delivers

Knebworth bounced back to winning ways with a stylish success in the 6f handicap for Richard Hughes.

The three-year-old had failed to score this year but proved no match for his rivals with a three and a half-length success under Finley Marsh.

