'Long may it continue' - Book Of Tales helps Johnston and Fanning continue formidable partnership

Charlie Johnston and jockey Joe Fanning demonstrated why their solid partnership continues to flourish when Book Of Tales ran out an easy winner of the 1m3½f handicap.

Fanning sits just three behind leader Oisin Murphy in the Flat jockeys' championship standings, while he has teamed up with Johnston for 25 of his 43 winners in 2023.

The trainer, who is enjoying an impressive month, said: "That’s our 23rd winner in June and they’ve been flying in for the past four weeks. It’s nice to be going into a meeting like Royal Ascot with such good form.

"I wouldn’t normally send Joe all the way to Yarmouth, but I was pretty certain this horse would win so I thought it was worth the trip. He's been riding winners every day, so long may it continue."

Book Of Tales was winning for the second time in a week, having scored at Bath last Friday, and Johnston added: “It wasn’t a very strong contest but it was the last chance for him to run in this grade because he was running under a penalty.

"This trip will be the bare minimum for him, but the blinkers certainly focused his mind and he’s going the right way now."

Easy for Eastern

Another day, another William Haggas winner as Eastern Charm justified 4-9 favouritism to land the mile classified stakes.

Ridden by Adam Farragher, the three-year-old filly stormed to a six-length success to record her second win in three starts.

The victory brought up a double for the rider, who also partnered the Chris Dwyer-trained Twayblade to victory in the 6f handicap.

Read these next:

Frankie Dettori's book of day one Royal Ascot rides grows stronger after he is snapped up for leading Coventry fancy

Prince of Wales's hope Bay Bridge primed for Adayar rematch as day two Royal Ascot entries and confirmations made

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.