Local National success for Robert Tyner as Sir Bob prevails under a power-packed Simon Torrens ride

Sir Bob stuck his neck out bravely at the line to give trainer Robert Tyner a special success at his local track in the Paddy Power Cork Grand National, with a power-packed ride from Simon Torrens getting the 11-year-old up in the final stride.

Owned by JP McManus, Sir Bob enjoyed a prolific time of things last season, landing three races before two excellent runner-up efforts in competitive handicaps at Fairyhouse and Punchestown. He was well held in two starts over hurdles this season, but the marked step up in trip coupled with the return to fences saw him go off a 9-1 chance.

Torrens positioned his mount in mid-division throughout and had to get to work at various intervals to keep his position, but he had a willing partner and Sir Bob came through to jump the third-last in unison with three other rivals.

Sir Bob briefly hit the front after another precise leap but the 5-2 favourite Call The Tune, trained by Barry Connell, was still travelling menacingly alongside under Michael O'Sullivan.

Call The Tune edged ahead after two out and looked to be conjuring up a decent advantage in between the final two fences, but Sir Bob laid down the gauntlet once again coming to the last. Call The Tune hit the fence hard, while Sir Bob produced a massive leap and from there the winner utilised every yard of the marathon trip to get up on the line by a short head.

Tyner felt the winner's form merited a big pot and said: "I was a little worried after five fences as he was getting lazy and I thought he might lose his place, but his jumping just kept him there. Once he was there turning in, I thought we had a great chance. Staying is his job.

"We were happy with his first run back over hurdles and then a bit disappointed with him on his second run but the distance suited him today. He's an 11-year-old now so it's great to get it.

"The Troytown will probably come too soon so the Porterstown is more likely his next race and we might try him over longer distances over hurdles somewhere along the line. He's tough and he battled back after the last."

Letsbeclearaboutit: impressive winner of the Grade 3 novice chase Credit: David Keane/Racing Post

Letsbeclearaboutit clears away

The Gavin Cromwell stable continued in fine form as Letsbeclearaboutit skated home in the Grade 3 novice chase, maintaining his unbeaten start over fences.

The eight-year-old finished fourth in Grade 1s at Cheltenham and Aintree last season as a novice hurdler and put in some incredibly agile leaps on his way to a ten-length success, justifying 5-4 favouritism.

Cromwell said: "He jumped well, you'd have to be happy as it was very straightforward. We'll probably give him an entry in the Drinmore.

"I don't think he needs to go three miles, he has plenty of gears and loves jumping and measures his fences well."

Specatacular Solitary

Enda Bolger landed the Listed novice hurdle with 5-2 shot Solitary Man, who put in some spectacular leaps under Darragh O'Keeffe before powering to a two-and-a-half-length victory.

Read these next:

'He wants it and when a horse wants it you're three-quarters of the way there' - Thunder Rock stars for Olly Murphy

'He's definitely a Triumph Hurdle horse' - Royal Ascot hero Burdett Road dazzles on hurdles debut

'She's going to improve a ton' - Juddmonte's Indelible destined for greater things after impressive success

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.