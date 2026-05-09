'He'll relish the Derby trip and the track won't be a problem' - Haggas and Marquand out to spoil Ballydoyle party with Lingfield trial winner

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Maltese Cross enhanced his Epsom Classic claims when he bravely fought to victory in a thrilling William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial.

The William Haggas-trained three-year-old made a winning return at Newbury, and he had to pull out all of the stops here to hold off the challenge of Bay Of Brilliance under Tom Marquand, winning at odds of 9-4, with the pair clear of Balzac in third.

Soon after the race Coral cut Maltese Cross into 12-1 (from 20) for the Betfred Derby on June 6, while the race sponsors trimmed him to 14-1 (from 20).

Marquand told ITV Racing: "He was an extremely exciting horse for us over the winter and we expected a lot from him at Newbury, but it actually left a few questions to be answered as he didn't win by far.

"He impressed me today. He didn't win by far but he's showing more of his racing style. He had to roll his sleeves up and is extremely exciting. He'll relish the Derby trip and the track won't be a problem. He's every bit ready to go for Epsom."

Maltese Cross will now bid to give Haggas a second Derby success, 30 years after he landed the Epsom Classic with Shaamit.

William Haggas: "The team across the water [Aidan O'Brien] is pretty strong, but why can't we have a go?" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"He'll have a shot at the Derby if he's alright," the trainer said. "The team across the water [Aidan O'Brien] is pretty strong, but why can't we have a go?

"Tom felt he was much better today and he had a bit of a fight on his hands. We can only look at it positively and hope he gets to the Derby. It'll be a test mentally, but that's the whole point of the race. The one thing he will do is stay."

Betfred Derby (Epsom, June 6)

Betfred: 11-4 Benvenuto Cellini, 5 Pierre Bonnard, 6 Constitution River, 12 Christmas Day, Hawk Mountain, 14 Maltese Cross, 20 bar.

Read more:

Cameo takes starring role with another runaway trial success for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore

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