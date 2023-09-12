Liam Harrison's hunch pays off after Lusitanien lands first success on chasing bow

Liam Harrison's bold decision to switch to fences and drop back in trip by almost a mile proved a shrewd one after Lusitanien claimed a maiden success in the 2m½f handicap chase.

The seven-year-old faced a significant change in conditions on his 17th career start after running in 3m hurdles over the summer.

However, the jockey's suggestion to try chasing worked out in decisive fashion after Lusitanien pulled clear on his stable debut for Fergal O'Brien to win by over four lengths.

"He did it well," Harrison told Sky Sports Racing. "Some friends picked him out in the sales and he was only low cost, but to be honest we had to run him in a chase because I was worried he wouldn't get into any hurdle races, as he's only rated 70.

"I schooled him over fences and was really pleased with him, so I thought we should just give it a go, and thankfully it's worked out well. I just think the fences really helped him today."

The 21-year-old rider also hoped the success would provide a welcome boost on a poignant day for his friend.

Harrison said: "A good friend of mine's grandmother passed away on this day two years ago. They were a bit down today but I know that win would have cheered them up."

Wide-margin winner

Glajou was another to make use of a drop back in trip when he claimed his first success in over a year in the 2m4f handicap chase.

The seven-year-old had the field well strung out and scored by 12 lengths before trainer Neil Mulholland completed a double with Emanate in the 2m conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle.

