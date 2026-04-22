'Let's roll the dice - why not?' Veteran Zacony Rebel springs a 33-1 surprise in the Boyne Cup

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Shrewd purchase Zacony Rebel ran from 10lb out of the handicap to spring a 33-1 surprise in the Boyne Cup for trainer Sarah-Jayne Davies.

Owned by Julia Mansfield, the £1,000 purchase had been well beaten in five starts since his latest win in December, but a last-minute decision to run here proved the correct one.

Charlie Price, who has put himself in line to be in the saddle more often for the yard, tracked the leader on the veteran before taking the lead four fences from home and his mount stayed on gamely to win by two and three-quarter lengths. It was a third win of the season for the 11-year-old.

Davies said: "Taunton had abandoned their chases and I couldn't see much suitable in the schedule but Ludlow is seven miles down the road and I thought let's roll the dice – why not?

"It's a big race in the local area, so it's a big deal for us. I thought it was a hot race and I didn't necessarily think he'd win, but he's been a star for the money he cost."

A combination of factors clicked to bring Zacony Rebel back to winning form, not least Price's assured handling.

"We've done a few things differently at home, and he had better ground and was back to three miles, but Charlie gave him a particularly good ride," she said.

"Charlie was positive throughout, which made a massive difference. He's only had a couple of rides for me but I'm really pleased with him. He has a great attitude. Sometimes people aren't enthusiastic to ride my longshots, but this just proves you have to be in it to win it. He can be our back-up when James Best isn't available."

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