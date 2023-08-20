Let Her Loose completes 17-day hat-trick - and connections could keep going

Let Her Loose enjoyed another successful venture north for Lambourn-based trainer Archie Watson to record an August hat-trick in the 1m4f amateurs' handicap.

The six-year-old struck at Musselburgh at the start of the month and was successful in Scotland again last Thursday when winning by a neck at Ayr. She was sent off 11-2 to strike again four days later, but victory never looked in doubt as she surged clear of Fen Tiger.

The daughter of Mukhadram has thrived since Brodie Hampson took over riding duties at the start of the season, and she told Racing TV: "It's brilliant, she's a great mare – we should have rented a house up here for the last few weeks!"

Connections have had to travel to find suitable middle-distance races for amateur jockeys and the nearest track to home she has ran at this season is Brighton, 117 miles away.

"We'll keep going if there are races," Hampson added. "The plan was to go to Haydock for a 0-70, but that'll be out of the equation now. She's done her job for us and we'll look after her."

Confidence boosts

Leading Yorkshire trainers Kevin Ryan and Tim Easterby geared up for the Ebor meeting with winners. The former sent out Crack The Kode to take the 6f nursery, while Albegone struck for Easterby in the 5f handicap.

