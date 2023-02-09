Lavelle joy as 'proper grafter' Joe Anderson rides first winner of the season

Emma Lavelle was overjoyed to provide jockey Joe Anderson with a belated first winner of the season when scoring aboard Auba Me Yang in the 2m novice handicap hurdle.

The 7lb conditional had not been victorious since April last year, but ended a 296-day wait for another success and a 14th of his career with the seven-year-old's nine-length success.

"I could not be happier for him," Lavelle said. "He's so determined but things haven't taken off for him this season with ours being out of form, and then he had a fall and banged his head. He's a proper grafter in the yard and a good pilot. I'm absolutely delighted for him."

It was also a first career victory on his sixth start for Auba Me Yang on his first try in handicap company.

Lavelle added: "He's had lots of little, niggly problems which meant he's had not much racing to this point. He got a low mark and he's just gaining confidence. It's great to get his head in front."

Super Skeltons

Harry Skelton continued his fine form when riding a double on the card for his brother Dan, headlined by Heltenham's victory in the 2m3½f novice handicap chase.

The jockey and trainer combination also landed the opening 2m6f maiden hurdle with Snipe, with Harry Skelton taking his strike-rate in the last fortnight to 26 per cent, with Dan operating at 24 per cent in the same period.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.