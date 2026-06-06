Laura Pearson makes winning return to scene of her broken neck with masterful rail-grabbing ride on Sparks Fly

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Laura Pearson made a triumphant return to the track where she broke her neck four years ago and defied conventional wisdom to score an emphatic success on old friend Sparks Fly .

She fractured her C7 vertebra when unseated after her saddle slipped in a mile race at Epsom in July 2022 and was out of action for six months afterwards.

Although she quickly re-established herself, Pearson came into the Princess Elizabeth Stakes without a winner to her name in 2026.

But that clearly did not affect her confidence as she grabbed the initiative in the Group 3 race from the off, setting the pace and sticking to the far side rail in the straight, at a meeting when every horse has been coming down the middle or the stands' rail.



Her tactics paid off as Sparks Fly, racing alone, passed the post eight and a half lengths clear.

"I knew they were probably going to come up the stands' side rail, I just had to be brave," Pearson said. "She's such a trooper, she doesn't need horses around her to gallop. This might sound a little bit egotistic but I don't think I've ever got jumpy on that filly because I know what I've got underneath me.

"This is the place I broke my neck so it's great to come back with a winner. It was a long rehab back and I found not physically but mentally was the long way back. I felt slower in my brain but now it seems to have switched back on so hopefully my results will follow."

Pearson was winning for the 11th time on the David Loughnane-trained Sparks Fly and said: "She's aged like a fine wine, she's improved every year for us. It's massive for the team."

It was her first Group winner in Britain and she said: "I had a Group 3 with her in France but I really wanted to get the monkey off my back and get it in the UK.

"Last year I was a little bit questioning whether or not hanging my boots up would be the next step and I think today has brought that hunger back for me."

She added: "It’s hard in this game, we’re all looking for a good horse, and I’ve been extremely lucky to have had Lola Showgirl as a claimer and then this filly. I’ve been luckier than most, but I’m glad she’s given me that extra boost. I never lost the love of racing, I just loved it so much that it pained me to not be at the level that I wanted to be at. To have a good day like this is just a kick up the butt and a reminder it’s not all bad."

Success delighted owner Dave Lowe, who said "We're chuffed to bits. It's been a long way back to the big time but we're here!

"Laura gets on with her so well, they're a great team. I always had faith in Laura from the day she sat on him. Laura's a very underrated rider and very good."

'So flashy'

You can take the Tattenham Corner Stakes away from Haydock but you can't take it away from Ten Bob Tony.

The five-year-old who won the Group 3 contest in its last running as the John of Gaunt Stakes on Merseyside last season got up close home under Kieran Shoemark to retain the prize 220 miles away in Surrey.

The winner Ten Bob Tony (third) race down Tattenham Hill in the Tattenham Corner Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He was great today," said Ed Walker, who trains the winner for TBT Racing. "He won this race last year at Haydock and we were a bit sad it wasn't back there but conditions really suited him, Kieran gave him a peach and it was great.

"He needs a bit of ease in the ground and seven furlongs. He needs everything to go right and today it did."

Shoemark added: "You couldn't not like him. He's so flashy, he's a wonderful horse. Everything went to plan, we got a lovely tow into it and he stays the trip well."

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