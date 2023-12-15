'I can't believe I'm crying on ITV!' - Gina Andrews enjoys emotional Cheltenham success with Latenightpass

The Dan Skelton-trained Latenightpass powered to victory in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase under Gina Andrews on his second start for the yard.

Ten-year-old Latenightpass stayed on well to finish clear of Francky Du Berlais and provide rider Andrews with her first victory aboard the son of Passing Glance under rules since they took the Foxhunters' Chase at Aintree in April 2022.

Speaking to ITV Racing, Andrews said: "He's just an unbelievable little horse - he's [already] given me one of the best days of my career and [now] he's given me another one.

"He travels really strong and it makes my life a lot easier because I can go where I want, when I want. He took to fences so well and I can't believe I'm crying on ITV, it's terrible!

"He's the horse of a lifetime for us. He's bred by my mother-in-law, Tom [Ellis] trained him in his point-to-point and he went to Dan's two weeks before he ran last time. My sister deserves all the credit because she's been doing all the work with him."

Winning trainer Skelton added: "We go back a long way our families together. I went to school with Tom. I'm only the caretaker trainer, it's my name on the licence but everyone else has done everything. Gina had an ambition to ride in the race and once she did she had an ambition to win it."

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Fameaftertheglory finished third, while 2021 Gold Cup winner Minella Indo had to settle for fourth after threatening on the home turn. Gordon Elliott's Galvin, who won the Grade 1 Savills Chase in 2021, was fifth.

Afterwards it was confirmed Gesskille, who was pulled up by Henry Brooke early in the race, had suffered a fatal injury.

