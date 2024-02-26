Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:20 Plumpton

Late chaos as in-running 1.01 shot Windance unseats jockey and denies rival the victory with interference

Chad Bament looks up to the sky after being denied a landmark win
Chad Bament looks up to the sky after being denied a landmark winCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play7 ran
15:20 Plumpton3m 1½f Chase, Handicap
Distance: 3m 1½fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Everything'sontick
    fav100/30
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Gerico Ville
    9/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Jessie Lightfoot
    6/1

Leader Windance was a 1.01 chance on the exchanges when having the amateur jockeys' handicap chase at his mercy but made his only error to unseat Chad Bament, who was on the verge of riding his first ever winner.

The drama did not end there, however, as the loose horse then managed to impede the late rally of new leader Gerico Ville, who was bidding to give Gina Andrews a second successive win in the 3m1½f contest. 

Windance makes a mistake at the last and unseats Chad Bament
Windance makes a mistake at the last and unseats Chad BamentCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Windance's left-handed swerve on the run-in gifted the race to 100-30 favourite Everything'sontick, who looked on course for second.

The stricken Bament was seen to strike the ground a couple of times in frustration having come within a furlong of tasting victory at the fourth time of asking.

Commenting on the carnage, winning rider Izzie Marshall told Sky Sports Racing: "You have to be in the right place at the right time shall we say. I've had that sort of thing happen to me in the past so it works both ways. I was lucky the gaps appeared when they did."

How the incident unfolded

Chad Bament slams the floor after unseating his ride
Chad Bament slams the floor after being unseated from WindanceCredit: Sky Sports Racing
Windance continues to the line with Gerico Ville (right) and Everything'sontick (left) in behind
Windance continues to the line with Gerico Ville (right) and Everything'sontick (left) in behindCredit: Sky Sports Racing
Gerico Ville has to slow down with Windance interfering
Gerico Ville has to slow down with Windance interferingCredit: Sky Sports Racing
Everything'sontick and Izzie Marshall have space to take advantage of
Everything'sontick and Izzie Marshall have space to take advantageCredit: Sky Sports Racing
Everything'sontick (nearside) just gets in front on the line
Everything'sontick (nearside) just gets in front on the lineCredit: Sky Sports Racing

Well in front

David's Well delivered a perfect front-running display to justify cramped odds and get off the mark at the fourth time of asking in the opening 2m maiden hurdle.

The 1-2 chance was confirming the form of his previous fifth in a stronger race at Newbury when going clear on the home turn to slam Oval Street under Rex Dingle.

It was a tenth win from 39 runners (26 per cent) for Gordon at the track this season, while Dingle has ridden seven winners from 26 rides in that same period.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Dingle said: "I was a bit worried about the form at Newbury flattering him but he couldn't have done it any easier and he's a chaser in the making."

Read these next:

'She's different, she just does everything very easily' - Jack Kennedy nominates his best chance at Cheltenham 

'We feel he’s right back at his best' - Paul Nicholls confident Bravemansgame will be in the Gold Cup mix again

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 26 February 2024inReports

Last updated 19:46, 26 February 2024

iconCopy
