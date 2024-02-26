Late chaos as in-running 1.01 shot Windance unseats jockey and denies rival the victory with interference

Leader Windance was a 1.01 chance on the exchanges when having the amateur jockeys' handicap chase at his mercy but made his only error to unseat Chad Bament, who was on the verge of riding his first ever winner.

The drama did not end there, however, as the loose horse then managed to impede the late rally of new leader Gerico Ville, who was bidding to give Gina Andrews a second successive win in the 3m1½f contest.

Windance makes a mistake at the last and unseats Chad Bament Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Windance's left-handed swerve on the run-in gifted the race to 100-30 favourite Everything'sontick , who looked on course for second.

The stricken Bament was seen to strike the ground a couple of times in frustration having come within a furlong of tasting victory at the fourth time of asking.

Commenting on the carnage, winning rider Izzie Marshall told Sky Sports Racing: "You have to be in the right place at the right time shall we say. I've had that sort of thing happen to me in the past so it works both ways. I was lucky the gaps appeared when they did."

How the incident unfolded

Chad Bament slams the floor after being unseated from Windance Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Windance continues to the line with Gerico Ville (right) and Everything'sontick (left) in behind Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Gerico Ville has to slow down with Windance interfering Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Everything'sontick and Izzie Marshall have space to take advantage Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Everything'sontick (nearside) just gets in front on the line Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Well in front

David's Well delivered a perfect front-running display to justify cramped odds and get off the mark at the fourth time of asking in the opening 2m maiden hurdle.

The 1-2 chance was confirming the form of his previous fifth in a stronger race at Newbury when going clear on the home turn to slam Oval Street under Rex Dingle.

It was a tenth win from 39 runners (26 per cent) for Gordon at the track this season, while Dingle has ridden seven winners from 26 rides in that same period.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Dingle said: "I was a bit worried about the form at Newbury flattering him but he couldn't have done it any easier and he's a chaser in the making."

