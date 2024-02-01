Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:15 Wincanton

Larchmont Lass sets up potential Grade 2 bid as Harry Cobden and Paul Nicholls land treble

Larchmont Lass (right):
Larchmont Lass (right) wins the 2m5½f mares' novice hurdle from Time In The SunCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play14 ran
14:15 Wincanton2m 5½f Hurdle, Novice
Distance: 2m 5½fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    10Larchmont Lass
    fav13/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    13Time In The Sun
    40/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Brave Jen
    6/1

Larchmont Lass set up a potential tilt at the Grade 2 Jane Seymour Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle when making it third time lucky over jumps in the 2m5½f mares’ novice hurdle.

The six-year-old was the first of three favourites to oblige under Harry Cobden for Paul Nicholls, who told Racing TV: “We ran her over two [miles] the last twice and it was too sharp for her. This was going to be much more her trip as long as she settled.”

Larchmont Lass’s only previous victory had been in a Listed bumper at Sandown, and she could return to the Esher track on February 15 for a Grade 2 which has gone the way of subsequent Cheltenham Festival winners Love Envoi and You Wear It Well for the last two seasons.

“If that was heavy ground, I’d definitely run her in that and ride her like we did there and then she’d qualify for the mares’ final at Newbury in March,” said Nicholls. 

Fire Flyer:
Fire Flyer lands the 1m7f novice hurdle to bring up the second leg of a treble for Harry Cobden and Paul NichollsCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Larchmont Lass’s owner Michael Geoghegan was soon back in the winner’s enclosure when Fire Flyer went one better than his jumps debut second to the unbeaten Gidleigh Park in the 1m7f novice hurdle.

Fire Flyer will need another run to be eligible for handicaps as a novice, with the £80,000 EBF Final on March 9 another Sandown target identified by Nicholls.

“He’s better right-handed,” said the trainer. “At Newbury he went right, was a bit green and didn’t jump as well as he might. He’s qualified for the EBF Final and that’s his target.”

Jubilee Alpha made a successful debut in the bumper to complete the treble for Nicholls and help Cobden narrow the gap on Sean Bowen to nine winners in the jump jockeys’ championship.

It could have been a four-timer for Nicholls had Grade 1 winner Lalor not found Quintin's Man too good in his first hunter chase.

Charlie HugginsReporter

Published on 1 February 2024inReports

Last updated 17:51, 1 February 2024

