Lady Bluebird springs 20-1 surprise on chase debut to deny Willie Mullins mare

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Lady Bluebird caused a 20-1 surprise in the Cottage Autism Network Mares Beginners Chase as the nine-year-old battled valiantly on her chase debut to fend off the Willie Mullins-trained Future Prospect at Wexford.

A winner of a bumper and two hurdle races, Lady Bluebird had a tall order on paper given she's only rated 105 over hurdles and 11-8 favourite Farfromnowhere was last seen tackling the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham off a mark of 138, while Future Prospect finished fourth in a Grade 1 novice hurdle back in April.

However, Ben Harvey guided Lady Bluebird to the front after the second fence and from there she relished the larger obstacles. Brian Hayes seemed to have her covered on board Future Prospect coming to the last, but Harvey galvanised his mount in the closing stages to repel the challenge.

The Retirement Plan mare has been a tremendous flagbearer for Hugh Finegan's yard, with her being only one of eight horses the Meath stable has run over jumps between this season and last.

Mic Drop in feature

The David O'Brien-trained Mic Drop landed successive handicap chases in the feature €20,000 Tintern Trails Handicap Chase, benefiting from another polished ride from 5lb claimer Josh Williamson.

The 5-1 chance broke his maiden over fences under Sean Flanagan at Limerick in May, and a 7lb rise was not enough to stop him here as Williamson guided him to a smooth five-and-a-half-length victory over Femme Magnifique.

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