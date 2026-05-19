Knights Charge could be set for Royal Ascot after impressive win on turf debut

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Roger Varian and Ray Dawson continued their hot run of form when landing the two novice races on the card.

The pair enjoyed victory with Rahiebb in the Yorkshire Cup last Friday, and teamed up with Moreedd in the 1m½f novice and Knights Charge in the 1m2f novice.

Moreedd, a half-brother to the stable's 1,000 Guineas winner Elmalka, bided his time from a wide draw before swooping into the lead, eventually holding on by a neck from the late-rallying Lucky Camino.

Knights Charge completed the double when outstaying the favourite Bay Royale to win by a length and a half. The Lucky Vega colt had already been seen twice on the all-weather, but had no issues switching to turf.

Dawson told Racing TV: "He did it nicely and is going in the right direction. He'll stay further no problem and connections have options."

When asked if he would be up to the hustle and bustle of a big field at Royal Ascot, Dawson said: "I think he might even enjoy it, we'll see what the handicapper does."

Murphy strikes

Oisin Murphy got on the board with victory in the 1m½f handicap on the Charlie Fellowes-trained Rosa Inglesa .

By Lope Y Fernandez, the filly came down the outside to win by a comfortable two and three-quarter lengths.

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