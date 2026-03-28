- More
King’s Trail follows Notable Speech path with Kempton win to boost Godolphin’s 2,000 Guineas hopes
- 1st3King's Trailfav4/7
- 2nd2Conclave20/1
- 3rd1Lake Como50/1
While Albert Einstein’s 2,000 Guineas claims took a hit across the Irish Sea, Godolphin’s King’s Trail enhanced his credentials with victory at Kempton in the mile conditions race.
The Charlie Appleby-trained son of Sea The Stars will bid to follow in the footsteps of Notable Speech, who won this race for the same connections at the same odds of 4-7 before landing the 2,000 Guineas in 2024.
Ridden by Billy Loughnane, King’s Trail built on his course success in December to finish a length clear of Conclave. The winner was cut to 20-1 (from 25) for the Newmarket Classic.
Loughnane told Racing TV: “I’ve been lucky enough to sit on him a couple of times at home and he was impressive when he won here the first time. It was a very messy race and he’ll have learned plenty from the first couple of furlongs.
“He’s straightforward and has a great mind for a Sea The Stars. I had to wake him up a little to get a position, but you couldn’t fault his attitude at all. He’s done nothing wrong and I’m sure he’ll have a few stiffer targets now.”
Game Gamrai
John and Thady Gosden recorded their third winner of the year in Britain from their ninth runner when Gamrai landed the £100,000 Rosebery Handicap under Rob Hornby.
Sent off at 15-2 for the 1m3f contest, the lightly raced four-year-old tracked 9-4 favourite Respond before taking up the running in the straight and stretching clear for a comfortable three-length success.
Having been gelded over the winter, he put up a much-improved effort on his last-time-out fourth at Nottingham in October.
Hornby said: “He had shown a level of form last year and he’s still probably a little bit unfurnished. To come out after being gelded and off a break, then deliver a performance like that against horses who've been running all winter, shows he’s got plenty of talent.”
Sonata in tune
The James Fanshawe-trained Pina Sonata ran out a length-and-a-half winner of the Listed Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes over a mile under Daniel Muscutt.
Read more Saturday reaction . . .
'I can't say I enjoyed a huge amount of it' - classy Docklands has his trainer smiling . . . eventually
'I think he's a sprinter, he finds it very hard to go slow' - Aidan O'Brien's reaction to Albert Einstein's Curragh flop
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Meydan: US raider Magnitude foils Forever Young in Dubai World Cup after Calandagan and Ombudsman strut their stuff
- Curragh: 'I wasn’t really expecting that' - little legend Big Gossey lands back-to-back Gladness Stakes on 50th course start
- Frankie Dettori gets to work for Amo at Doncaster as Maureen Haggas reveals a surprising twist to her spat with Zac Purton
- Uttoxeter: Ben Jones closes in on first century after Limerick Star initiates double
- Lincoln: 'This is just the tip of the iceberg' - Jack Channon anticipating a big season after Urban Lion seals landmark double
- Meydan: US raider Magnitude foils Forever Young in Dubai World Cup after Calandagan and Ombudsman strut their stuff
- Curragh: 'I wasn’t really expecting that' - little legend Big Gossey lands back-to-back Gladness Stakes on 50th course start
- Frankie Dettori gets to work for Amo at Doncaster as Maureen Haggas reveals a surprising twist to her spat with Zac Purton
- Uttoxeter: Ben Jones closes in on first century after Limerick Star initiates double
- Lincoln: 'This is just the tip of the iceberg' - Jack Channon anticipating a big season after Urban Lion seals landmark double