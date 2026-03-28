King’s Trail follows Notable Speech path with Kempton win to boost Godolphin’s 2,000 Guineas hopes

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While Albert Einstein’s 2,000 Guineas claims took a hit across the Irish Sea, Godolphin’s King’s Trail enhanced his credentials with victory at Kempton in the mile conditions race.

The Charlie Appleby-trained son of Sea The Stars will bid to follow in the footsteps of Notable Speech , who won this race for the same connections at the same odds of 4-7 before landing the 2,000 Guineas in 2024.

Ridden by Billy Loughnane, King’s Trail built on his course success in December to finish a length clear of Conclave. The winner was cut to 20-1 (from 25) for the Newmarket Classic.

Loughnane told Racing TV: “I’ve been lucky enough to sit on him a couple of times at home and he was impressive when he won here the first time. It was a very messy race and he’ll have learned plenty from the first couple of furlongs.

“He’s straightforward and has a great mind for a Sea The Stars. I had to wake him up a little to get a position, but you couldn’t fault his attitude at all. He’s done nothing wrong and I’m sure he’ll have a few stiffer targets now.”

Game Gamrai

John and Thady Gosden recorded their third winner of the year in Britain from their ninth runner when Gamrai landed the £100,000 Rosebery Handicap under Rob Hornby.

Sent off at 15-2 for the 1m3f contest, the lightly raced four-year-old tracked 9-4 favourite Respond before taking up the running in the straight and stretching clear for a comfortable three-length success.

Having been gelded over the winter, he put up a much-improved effort on his last-time-out fourth at Nottingham in October.

Hornby said: “He had shown a level of form last year and he’s still probably a little bit unfurnished. To come out after being gelded and off a break, then deliver a performance like that against horses who've been running all winter, shows he’s got plenty of talent.”

Sonata in tune

The James Fanshawe-trained Pina Sonata ran out a length-and-a-half winner of the Listed Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes over a mile under Daniel Muscutt.

Read more Saturday reaction . . .

'I can't say I enjoyed a huge amount of it' - classy Docklands has his trainer smiling . . . eventually

'I think he's a sprinter, he finds it very hard to go slow' - Aidan O'Brien's reaction to Albert Einstein's Curragh flop

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