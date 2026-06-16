'Aidan can do anything, can't he?' - O'Brien and Moore complete remarkable Group 1 set at Royal Ascot as Mission Central strikes

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Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore completed the full set of Royal Ascot Group 1s as Mission Central stormed to victory in the King Charles III Stakes.

Much of the focus in the build-up to this race had centred on Australian raider Overpass, who was favourite for trainer Bjorn Baker, along with fellow international challenger Rayevka from the Francis Graffard yard. Yet it was Ballydoyle who came out on top, with the 14-1 shot Mission Central providing O'Brien and Moore with the final piece of the Royal Ascot Group 1 puzzle.

Held up towards the rear for much of the contest, the gelding still had plenty to do entering the final furlong. Moore angled his mount towards the stands' side rail and Mission Central produced a smart turn of foot to reel in Rayevka and prevail by a head in a nail-biting finish. Overpass, who had travelled prominently throughout, was headed inside the final furlong and finished third.

Not only did victory complete the top-level feat for the winning pair, it also marked the 98th Royal Ascot winner of O'Brien's career, while it was Moore's 93rd success at the meeting.

Ryan Moore returns to the winner's enclosure on Mission Central Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"I thought I had won, but it's always so hard when you're so wide and far apart," said Moore.

"Aidan can do anything, can't he? His record is incredible and I love to ride for Ballydoyle and Coolmore. Everything that's going to run here is going to have a chance.

"Mission Central is a progressive horse and they went hard, but he got into a nice rhythm and it just worked out beautifully."

Bought for 625,000gns as a yearling, Mission Central won three of his six starts as a juvenile, with his standout performance coming when he landed the new two-year-old race on Champions Day at Ascot in October.

He found Grade 1 company at the Breeders' Cup too hot to handle, but has progressed significantly from last season, following up back-to-back Listed victories at Naas with his first top-level success on his return to Ascot.

Connections could now set their sights on the world's richest turf race, The Everest, in Australia in October.

"I'm delighted for everyone, it's a big team," the winning trainer said. "He's a very quick horse and Ryan gave him an unbelievable ride. He's very fast and he's a horse that could be suited for The Everest. He's very exciting."

O'Brien now needs just two more winners to notch his century at the meeting, and added: "Every Ascot winner we get is very hard to achieve and very special when we do so."

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